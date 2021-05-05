News broke Tuesday that Meghan Markle has written her first children's book, The Bench, which will be published on June 8.

On Tuesday, the very exciting news dropped that Meghan Markle has written her first children's book, The Bench, about the bond between fathers and sons—inspired by the relationship between Prince Harry and their son Archie. Illustrated by Christian Robinson, the book will be published on June 8. While you've no doubt heard the news by now, what you might have missed? Meghan's author bio, which includes a very cute detail about the Sussexes' home life.

"Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, is a mother, wife, feminist, and activist," the bio, included in a Penguin Random House press release, begins. "Through the nonprofit work of the Archewell Foundation, she and her husband are committed to activating compassion in communities across the world. She currently resides in her home state of California with her family, two dogs, and a growing flock of rescue chickens." Hear that? Sounds like Archie's Chick Inn is getting busier by the day!

According to Penguin Random House, The Bench "gives readers a window into shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons—moments of peace and reflection, trust and belief, discovery and learning, and lasting comfort."

In a statement, the Duchess of Sussex said, "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story."

"Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens," Meghan continued.

"My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine," she concluded. Pre-order your copy here!

