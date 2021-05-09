Jennifer Lopez Brought Her Mom Onstage for a Duet of "Sweet Caroline" at Vax Live

In a beautiful Mother's Day eve moment, Jennifer Lopez brought her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, out on stage with her at Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World.

J.Lo opened the star-studded show with a rendition of Neil Diamond's 1969 classic "Sweet Caroline."

During the show, Lopez explained that her mom used to sing the song to her as a lullaby—but she changed the chorus from "sweet Caroline" to "sweet Jennifer." Aww!

Jennifer Lopez kicked off Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World, which aired Saturday night, and, as you might expect, she crushed it.



The 51-year-old singer and actress opened the concert with an incredible rendition of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline"—emphasis on the "sweet." J.Lo didn't just grace our ears with a gorgeous version of the classic song, she invited her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, out to sing with her.

While they were onstage together, Lopez revealed the very sweet, very personal connection she and her mom have with the song.

"Mom, is it true you used to sing me this song when I was a baby?" the singer asked her mom.

"When I used to rock you," she replied. "I would sing, 'Sweet Jennifer.'"

"Lets sing it like a lullaby, and let's help her out," Lopez suggested. "Sing it to me just like you used to sing it to me."

And then that's exactly what they did. The moment was pure magic and all the inspiration you need to call you own mother for Mother's Day.

Watch for yourself below, and consider this your soundtrack for the day:

