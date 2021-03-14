Over the weekend, new and conflicting reports have surfaced related to the state of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's four-year relationship, which multiple outlets reported was over earlier this week.

On Saturday morning, Lopez and Rodriguez issued a very brief statement on their relationship, denying rumors of a breakup, but seeming to confirm that they are indeed going through some troubled times. "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," the statement simply said.

Not long before the couple released their statement, a source close to the couple told People things had been strained between them for some time. "They have been on the rocks for almost three months now. They've been trying to keep it together for the kids but everyone knew it wasn't going to work," the source said.

