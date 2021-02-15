Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan and Harry Are Expecting Baby #2!
2
Are You There God? It's Me, Morfydd
3
The 'TATB: Always and Forever' Cast Plays Trivia
4
Small Business Spotlight: Bephies Beauty Supply
5
It's Time to Invest In a Cell Phone Carrying Case

Blake Lively Shared an Amazing Video of Ryan Reynolds Coloring Her Hair

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • Blake and Ryan are well known for their history of playfully trolling each other on social media but, while still definitely playful, their recent posts were also genuinely sweet.
      • Blake shared a video of Ryan coloring her hair in quarantine set to The Beach Boys' classic "God Only Knows," while Ryan shared a slow-motion video of Blake having the time of her life on a sled with a caption declaring her his forever Valentine.

        Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are known for their epic troll wars. No couple in Hollywood (or maybe in the entire world) playfully drags each other like Blake and Ryan do—much to our collective delight, of course.

        This year, for Valentine's Day, the couple changed things up, however, taking a break from trolling each other to post genuinely sweet little tributes to each other. Sure, for any other couple, these posts might qualify as light trolling, but by Blake and Ryan standards, they're basically gushing about each other like living heart eye emojis.

        First, let's start with Blake, who shared an amazing, sped up video of Ryan coloring her hair at home in quarantine, set to "God Only Knows" by The Beach Boys. The video is incredible all on its own, of course, but the caption is what really makes it (as is so often the case with Instagram captions penned by Blake Lively).

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        The brilliantly hilarious caption for the video? "That time I f*d my hairdresser."

        *chef's kiss* It's perfect.

        Blake's post was a gallery, complete with a sweet selfie of her, Ryan, and, presumably, her newly-colored hair:

        blake lively ryan reynolds selfie instagram
        Blake LivelyInstagram

        Adorable. No, make that awwwwww-dorable. Emphasis, obviously, on the "awwwwww." Not to be outdone, Ryan also shared a sweet Valentine's Day post for Blake.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Marie Claire Magazine
        marieclaire.com
        $10.00
        One Year of Marie Claire Magazine
        His post featured a slow-motion video of Blake sledding (with a childlike look of pure joy on her face) and a vintage picture of them posed together in gorgeous formal wear, which he captioned, "My forever valentine for the foreseeable future."

        This isn't the first time Ryan has shared some sweet (but still playfully hilarious) words of love for his wife. In 2017, when he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the actor gushed publicly about Blake during his speech.

        "You are the best thing, the best thing that has ever happened to me — second only to this star.…You make everything better, absolutely everything in my life better. You’ve made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential," he said at the time (per People).

        Thank you, Blake and Ryan, for continuing to be the Cutest Couple of the internet's collective imaginary yearbook.

        Related Stories
        When Is Meghan Markle's Due Date?
        Diana and Charles Showed Hatred During Final Tour
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        When Is Meghan Markle's Due Date?
        The Queen's Reaction to Finding a Slug in Her Food
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Diana and Charles Showed Hatred During Final Tour
        How Harry & Meghan's Pregnancy News Honors Diana
        Meghan and Harry Are Expecting Baby #2!
        Harry Once Slapped the Foo Fighter's Drummer
        Charlotte Picked Up a Cute Hair Habit from Kate
        Fans Spot Never-Before-Seen Pic of Cambridge Kids
        Eugenie Went to Frogmore Cottage With New Son
        Diana's Secret Second Wedding Dress Is Missing