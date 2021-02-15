Blake Lively Shared an Amazing Video of Ryan Reynolds Coloring Her Hair

This weekend, in honor of Valentine's Day, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds shared uncharacteristically sweet posts for each other on Instagram.

Blake and Ryan are well known for their history of playfully trolling each other on social media but, while still definitely playful, their recent posts were also genuinely sweet.

Blake shared a video of Ryan coloring her hair in quarantine set to The Beach Boys' classic "God Only Knows," while Ryan shared a slow-motion video of Blake having the time of her life on a sled with a caption declaring her his forever Valentine.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are known for their epic troll wars. No couple in Hollywood (or maybe in the entire world) playfully drags each other like Blake and Ryan do—much to our collective delight, of course.

This year, for Valentine's Day, the couple changed things up, however, taking a break from trolling each other to post genuinely sweet little tributes to each other. Sure, for any other couple, these posts might qualify as light trolling, but by Blake and Ryan standards, they're basically gushing about each other like living heart eye emojis.

First, let's start with Blake, who shared an amazing, sped up video of Ryan coloring her hair at home in quarantine, set to "God Only Knows" by The Beach Boys. The video is incredible all on its own, of course, but the caption is what really makes it (as is so often the case with Instagram captions penned by Blake Lively).

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The brilliantly hilarious caption for the video? "That time I f*d my hairdresser."

*chef's kiss* It's perfect.

Blake's post was a gallery, complete with a sweet selfie of her, Ryan, and, presumably, her newly-colored hair:

Blake Lively Instagram

Adorable. No, make that awwwwww-dorable. Emphasis, obviously, on the "awwwwww." Not to be outdone, Ryan also shared a sweet Valentine's Day post for Blake.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

His post featured a slow-motion video of Blake sledding (with a childlike look of pure joy on her face) and a vintage picture of them posed together in gorgeous formal wear, which he captioned, "My forever valentine for the foreseeable future."

This isn't the first time Ryan has shared some sweet (but still playfully hilarious) words of love for his wife. In 2017, when he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the actor gushed publicly about Blake during his speech.

"You are the best thing, the best thing that has ever happened to me — second only to this star.…You make everything better, absolutely everything in my life better. You’ve made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential," he said at the time (per People).

Thank you, Blake and Ryan, for continuing to be the Cutest Couple of the internet's collective imaginary yearbook.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io