Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated Mother's Day in the loveliest way: Through Archewell Foundation, they made a huge donation to Harvest Home, a Los Angeles organization that provides housing and supportive programs to pregnant people experiencing homelessness. Meghan and Harry partnered with Procter & Gamble to tick off all the items on Harvest Home's online wish list, including a year's supply of diapers and cleaning products.

The Duchess of Sussex also wrote a moving personal letter to Harvest Home, the organization revealed on Instagram. "As a mom, and an expectant mom, I deeply appreciate the significance of community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources, and trusted guidance in a nurturing setting," Meghan wrote. "These ingredients are essential to not just our physical health, but our mental well-being, and I commend you for leading a compassionate community that lives these values."

"Thank you for all you do for the women and mothers who are turned away elsewhere, at no fault of their own," she continued. "When we consider how vulnerable any mother feels during the fragile time of pregnancy, we gain perspective about how especially difficult it can be for pregnant women of color and those who come from under-resourced and vulnerable communities. I hope you will accept an offer of support to help further uplift Harvest Home’s residents."

"In honor of Mother’s Day, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are recognizing the work of Harvest Home, a Los Angeles–based organization that uplifts expectant mothers who are experiencing homelessness," a statement on the Archewell website reads. "Harvest Home offers these women welcoming and comfortable housing and goes to great lengths to provide programs that help them start their mothering journey on a stronger foot, benefiting their families for generations to come."

"At its extraordinary facility, Harvest Home meets the needs of these expectant mothers by providing them with community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources, and trusted guidance in a nurturing setting—ingredients that are essential not just to physical health, but also mental well-being," the statement continues. "With a new facility in development, Harvest Home is expanding its care and support to more women and children for years to come."

"From all of us at Team Archewell, Happy Mother’s Day," the statement concludes. "May we all recognize and support the expectant mothers, as well as all mothers, in our lives and communities every day in the year ahead."

