Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck back together? It's a question that not so long ago would have felt like something out of a time machine set to 2004, but that is actually going through the heads of many internet-dwelling people in 2021.

Why is that, you ask? Well, following her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez this spring, J.Lo has been spotted spending time with another ex-fiancé—and, yes, clearly we're talking about Affleck here. Lopez and Affleck were one of the quintessential couples of the early aughts. They were together from 2002 until 2004, getting engaged in November 2002 after she split from husband Cris Judd in June of that year. Lopez later told People that when she met Affleck she "felt like … 'Okay, this is it.'"

The two have remained on good terms and have nothing but good things to say about each other, but cordial interactions and polite pull quotes do not a romantic relationship make. Here's everything we know about the current relationship status of Bennifer (yes, we're going there and 100 percent bringing that back if they do rekindle their romance), arranged chronologically:

March 12, 2021: TMZ reports that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had split.

TMZ reported on March that the power couple had called off their engagement. Several other outlets picked up the story and a source told People that the breakdown of the relationship had "been a long time coming."

"They are tied in their business worlds so it's not a cut and dry break up," the People source said. "It's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all."

March 13, 2021: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez deny breakup reports.

The next day, Lopez and Rodriguez denied the report in a joint statement to TMZ, saying, “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.”

April 5, 2021: Ben Affleck is quoted praising J.Lo for an InStyle profile.

In an InStyle profile of Lopez in April, many of those closest to the singer were tapped to share their insights, including Affleck, who had nothing but high praise for his ex.

"I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts," he said. "She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."

April 15, 2021: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce they've officially broken up.

On April 15, just over a month after the initial reports of a split, Lopez and Rodriguez announced that they had, indeed, ended their relationship.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said in a joint statement released to People. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

May 2, 2021: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear together at Global Citizen's Vax Live event.

Both Lopez and Affleck participated in Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World, where she performed and he appeared as a speaker alongside Jimmy Kimmel.

After the concert was broadcast on May 8, fans noticed that Lopez included chords from her song "I'm Glad" as part of her intro—something hardcore fans realized was significant because the song was inspired by Lopez's relationship with Affleck and is one she's notably avoided performing since their split.

May 5, 2021: Reports break that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles.

On May 5, People reported that the exes had been hanging out after Affleck was seen leaving Lopez's home in Los Angeles. The reunion sparked rumors of a romantic reconnection, but it wasn't clear if the meeting was platonic or romantic in nature.

"They have a great time hanging out. It's been years since they caught up properly. They have lots to talk about," a source said, adding, "They plan on hanging out again."

May 10, 2021: Reports surface that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took a trip to Montana together.

On May 10, news broke that the exes had been seen spending more time together, this time in Montana, near Big Sky, where Affleck has a home.

"[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy," a source told People.

According to the People report, Lopez and Affleck were later seen arriving back in Los Angeles together on a private jet.

