Prince Harry Went Into Therapy Because of a Fight With Meghan

Speaking candidly in Apple TV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, Prince Harry revealed that he suffered badly from anxiety, depression, and PTSD, especially between the ages of 28 and 32. At 32, he met Meghan—and, he says, everything changed. "I saw GPs. I saw doctors. I saw therapists. I saw alternative therapists. I saw all sorts of people, but it was meeting and being with Meghan. I knew that if I didn't do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with."

The realization came in the aftermath of a fight, he said. "When [Meghan] said, 'I think you need to see someone,' it was in reaction to an argument that we had. And in that argument not knowing about it, I reverted back to 12-year-old Harry.”

He learned from his therapist that he sometimes "reverted to 12-year-old Harry," he added. When she said that, he revealed, "I felt somewhat ashamed and defensive. Like, 'How dare you? You're calling me a child.' And she goes, 'No, I'm not calling you a child. I'm expressing sympathy and empathy for you for what happened to you when you were a child.'" Harry was 12 when his mom, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in Paris.

The four years before he met Meghan were a dark period, he said—"a nightmare time in my life. I was just all over the place mentally. Every time I put a suit on and tie on... having to do the role, and go, 'right, game face,' look in the mirror and say, 'let's go'. Before I even left the house I was pouring with sweat. I was in fight or flight mode...I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling."

