Prince Harry and Prince William Have Been Arguing for "Past Year and a Half," Tom Bradby Says

Royal fans have known things were strained between Prince William and Prince Harry for a while now, but journalist Tom Bradby says the breakdown of their bond has been worsening for a year and a half now.

According to Bradby, Harry and Williams' relationship has "slowly descended into something that was difficult—personally and publicly—really over the past year and a half."

Bradby famously interviewed Harry and Meghan during their royal tour of Africa, during which the couple were incredibly candid, with Harry admitting that he and William were "on different paths" and Meghan revealing that she didn't feel "okay."

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship seemed to take a major hit when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, sat down for a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, but the roots of their problems reportedly go way deeper.

ITV News journalist Tom Bradby says Harry and Williams' relationship has shifted over time and that it's taken more than a year for things to get to the fraught place they are now.

"It used to be quite a straightforward thing, right, because they weren't arguing and life was simple," Bradby explained to The Times (per The Sun). "And then it just slowly descended into something that was difficult personally and publicly—really over the past year and a half."

Bradby has had a close relationship with both Harry and William for years and was the journalist who conducted the famously candid interview Harry and Meghan gave during their royal tour of Africa in 2019.

During that interview, Harry admitted publicly that he and William were "on different paths" and Meghan opened up about her struggles in the royal family for the first time, going so far as to confirm that she wasn't "okay"—and that not many people had even asked her if she was since she became a royal.

Bradby opened up about the now-famous interview, explaining that focusing on mental health and the Sussexes' emotional state hadn't been his intention going in, but that he could sense when he met with Harry and Meghan that they seemed to be struggling—something he recognized because of his own experiences dealing with mental health issues. As a result, Bradby says the direction the interview too was "clearly influenced by my own experience and I didn’t think they were in great shape, and so I altered the way I was planning to do the documentary."

"I don’t regret doing that," he added. "There may be other times in the future in a whole range of subjects that I will alter my approach if I sense something similar."

