Prince Harry Doesn't Regret His Oprah Interview at All, a Royal Expert Says

There have been several reports that suggest Prince Harry's relationship with the rest of the royal family has been more strained than ever in the wake of his sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

According to royal biographer and expert Ingrid Seward, the repercussions of the interview wouldn't have come as a surprise to Harry at all. What's more, she says it's unlikely he has any regrets about doing the interview.

Seward also discussed Meghan Markle's struggles in the royal family. "I think she had no idea she wouldn’t be able to say what she thought or wouldn’t be able to voice her opinion," Seward explained. "That’s what she was used to all her life, and suddenly she’s in a straitjacket."

Prince Harry knew the impact his and Meghan Markle's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey would have on the royal family, a royal expert says.

In a new interview with Page Six, royal biographer and expert Ingrid Seward says Harry knew exactly what he was getting into when he agreed to the Oprah interview—and there's no reason to think he's had second thoughts about the decision.

"He knew what he was doing," Seward explained. "I can swear to you that, and he wanted to rock that boat. Quite why, I don’t understand, but he did want to. And then he did, and I don’t think he’s surprised by the repercussions or that he regrets it for a moment."

Seward, who also serves as the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine , also discussed Meghan's struggles adjusting to life in the royal family, which she attributes to the lack of a "voice" working royals have.

"She has always had a voice and I think she just didn’t understand that as a royal duchess, you can’t have a voice," Seward explained, speculating that perhaps Harry "didn’t explain to her the ordinary things about being royal. That it’s not about you, it’s about the monarchy—it’s not like being a celebrity."

Seward says she predicted early on that Meghan would have a difficult time adjusting to royal life as an American.

"I think she had no idea she wouldn’t be able to say what she thought or wouldn’t be able to voice her opinion," Seward explained. "That’s what she was used to all her life, and suddenly she’s in a straitjacket."

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io