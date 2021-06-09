Today's Top Stories
1
A Fashion Psychologist on Post-Pandemic Dressing
2
Chris Harrison Will No Longer Host 'The Bachelor'
3
The Sacred Boom
4
Setting Powders for Your Vaxxed Girl Summer
5
'Bridgerton' Season 2: Everything We Know

Meghan Markle Dedicated New Book 'The Bench' to Prince Harry and Archie

"For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump."

By Emily Dixon
britain's prince harry and his wife meghan, duchess of sussex, holding their son archie, meet archbishop desmond tutu at the desmond leah tutu legacy foundation in cape town, south africa, september 25, 2019 reuterstoby melvillepool
TOBY MELVILLEGetty Images

    Well, this is lovely: Meghan Markle's new children's book, The Bench, was published on June 8, and since it's a tribute to the bond between fathers and sons, it makes perfect sense that it's dedicated to Prince Harry and Archie Harrison. And the dedication is positively adorable: "For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump," the Duchess of Sussex wrote, as TODAY reports.

    Meghan's book, illustrated by Christian Robinson, was announced last month, and the Duchess explained the inspiration behind it in a press release. "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born," she said. "That poem became this story."

    "Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens," Meghan continued. "My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."

    Robinson spoke to TODAY's Natalie Morales about collaborating with Meghan on The Bench, explaining, "I connected with the manuscript, and I fell in love with the story." He added, "The origin is in a specific bench that Meghan watched Harry and Archie bond on, but it was important for us both to make sure that this story connects with as many readers as possible."

    "What I'm really passionate about is telling those stories that are inclusive, that represent as many different kinds of kids as possible," Robinson said.

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    What Happens on Katie's Season?
    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Everything We Know
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Eugenie Shares the Cutest Video of Baby August
    Meghan and Harry Introduced Lilibet to the Queen
    Sophie Turner Is a Redhead Once More
    Bennifer Are "Hopeful" About Their Relationship
    Lilibet's Name Has a Sweet Link to Meghan’s Mom
    Everything to Know About Tayshia Adams
    Jennifer Aniston Drags Rachel's 'Friends' Wardrobe
    Harry Was Left to Suffer After Diana's Death