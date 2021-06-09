Meghan Markle's new children's book, The Bench, was published Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex included an adorable dedication to Prince Harry and Archie Harrison.

"For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump," the Duchess of Sussex wrote.

Well, this is lovely: Meghan Markle's new children's book, The Bench, was published on June 8, and since it's a tribute to the bond between fathers and sons, it makes perfect sense that it's dedicated to Prince Harry and Archie Harrison. And the dedication is positively adorable: "For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump," the Duchess of Sussex wrote, as TODAY reports.

Meghan's book, illustrated by Christian Robinson, was announced last month, and the Duchess explained the inspiration behind it in a press release. "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born," she said. "That poem became this story."

"Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens," Meghan continued. "My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."

Robinson spoke to TODAY's Natalie Morales about collaborating with Meghan on The Bench, explaining, "I connected with the manuscript, and I fell in love with the story." He added, "The origin is in a specific bench that Meghan watched Harry and Archie bond on, but it was important for us both to make sure that this story connects with as many readers as possible."

"What I'm really passionate about is telling those stories that are inclusive, that represent as many different kinds of kids as possible," Robinson said.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

