Meghan Markle's Friend Shared a Look Inside Her Upcoming Children's Book, 'The Bench'

Meghan Markle's children's book, The Bench, is coming soon and royal fans just got a special sneak peek inside.

The Duchess of Sussex sent advanced copies of the book out to some of her nearest and dearest friends this week and one of them—photographer Gray Malin—did the rest of the royal-obsessed world a big favor and shared snaps from inside the book on his Instagram Story on Thursday, according to People.

According to photos Malin shared on his Instagram Story, the early copies of The Bench came with a note attached to the front from the Sussexes' office that read: "With compliments of the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Please enjoy this advanced copy on behalf of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex."

But, more special than that was the note Malin revealed on the inside cover—which was handwritten by Meghan herself.

"Dear Gray, from one parent to another — all my love from my family to yours..." Meghan wrote in the note, which she signed, "As ever, Meghan."

The page Meghan signed includes something extra special—an illustration of her husband and son, Prince Harry and Archie Harrison by the book's Caldecott-winning artist, Christian Robinson.

Malin shared his love and support for Meghan in the caption for the short video of the book, writing, "Received some royal mail. Congrats on your new book, M!"



is set to be released on June 8 and focuses on the bond between fathers and their sons from the perspective of a mother.

