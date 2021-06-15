Katie Holmes chose another denim look to head out in New York City Monday.

The actor paired baggy blue jeans with a relaxed white tank and Re/Done sneakers.

Holmes accessorized with layered necklaces, black sunglasses, and her favorite brown leather saddle bag.

Another summer denim look from Katie Holmes! After heading out in New York City in light wash, straight leg jeans over the weekend, the actor took a walk in a deeper blue, baggy pair Monday, featuring a medium-high waist and wide, flared legs.

She paired the jeans with a relaxed white tank, accessorizing with layered necklaces, green socks, white and gray Re/Done sneakers, and black shades (plus a mask, naturally). Holmes, who wore her hair up in a topknot, carried two bags: a brown leather saddle bag, evidently one of her current favorites, and a gray drawstring tote.



On Saturday, Holmes paired her light wash denim with a vintage style T-shirt from Electric Lady Studios, the iconic New York City recording venue founded by Jimi Hendrix. She accessorized with cream socks, black Gucci loafers, and the same brown saddle bag.

In other Holmes news, the actor made headlines last week after Alex Rodriguez was spotted leaving her New York City apartment building, shortly after splitting from former fiancée Jennifer Lopez. Rumors of a new relationship immediately began to circulate—but, as is so often the case, there's a much less exciting explanation behind the sighting. A-Rod, in fact, is in the market for a new apartment, and was checking out an option in Holmes' building.

"They have never even met," Rodriguez's representative told Page Six, while Holmes' spokesperson told E! News, "She doesn't know him." A friend of Rodriguez further explained to Page Six, "Alex is looking at lots of different apartments, he didn’t even realize it was Katie’s building—he’s never met her." Rumor dismissed!

