Katie Holmes Nails Casual Weekend Cool in Blue Jeans, a Tee, and Loafers

Katie Holmes displayed her effortless weekend style while out and about in New York City Saturday.

Holmes wore a vintage style T-shirt from the iconic Electric Lady Studios, founded by Jimi Hendrix, with light blue jeans, cream socks, and Gucci loafers.

She completed the look with a brown leather saddle bag and a face mask.

Speaking to Elle in 2019, Holmes revealed the key components to her much-lauded style: comfort and confidence. "I try lots of different things. I'm not scared of certain looks. [But] I really feel like if you don't feel comfortable, don't do it," she said. "You should wear what you feel comfortable with, and be confident in yourself, and know that what you like is enough, and you look great, and own it."

"If I don't feel good in something, I know I'm not pulling it off because I don't feel good in it," Holmes continued. "That goes into when I'm creating a character, and I'm in a wardrobe fitting for a job. It has to make sense to me. If I'm going to an event, and it just doesn't feel right, or I feel like it just isn't me, then I don't feel right, and I don't want to be that. I think it is finding what makes you feel good and being confident in yourself."

