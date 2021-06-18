Meghan Markle's children's book The Bench topped the New York Times Best Sellers list!

The Duchess of Sussex thanked her supporters in a sweet message on the Archewell website.

"While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere," she wrote.

What a month it's been for Meghan Markle! Shortly after welcoming baby Lilibet Diana, the Duchess of Sussex released her first children's book, The Bench—and just a week after publication, it's topped the New York Times Best Sellers list for children's picture books. The book, illustrated by Caldecott-winning artist Christian Robinson, celebrates the special bond between fathers and sons, and the Duchess dedicated it to Prince Harry and Archie Harrison.

On the Archewell website, Meghan shared a sweet message thanking her supporters. "While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere," she wrote.

"In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values," she continued. "Equally, to depict another side of masculinity—one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness—is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike. Thank you for supporting me in this special project."

The Bench Amazon $18.99 $11.94 (37% off) SHOP NOW

Meghan explained the moving origin of The Bench in a press release last month. "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” she said. "That poem became this story."

"Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens," Meghan continued. "My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io