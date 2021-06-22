Today's Top Stories
1
Fashion Line Christy Dawn Designs for Mother Earth
2
Ace of Spades Is This Summer's Must-Read YA Novel
3
27 Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop
4
24 Hours with Megababe Founder Katie Sturino
5
Kathryn Garcia: It's Time to Step Up or Shut Up

Olivia Wilde Was Asked About Her Rumored Relationship With Harry Styles

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california february 09 olivia wilde attends 2020 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 09, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by daniele venturelliwireimage,
Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

    News first broke that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were dating back in January, and it looks like the couple are still going strong, recently enjoying a trip to London together (Wilde’s children with ex Jason Sudeikis, 7-year-old Otis and 4-year-old Daisy, were also in the U.K. as Sudeikis filmed TV show Ted Lasso.) But Wilde, understandably, is keeping their relationship private. Asked by a paparazzo at LAX whether Styles had an Oscar in his future, as E! reports, she responded, "You know I'm not gonna talk," adding, "You know it's not gonna happen." Can’t say I blame her!

    Wilde recently directed Styles in her upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh. After filming wrapped in February, she shared a glowing tribute to him on Instagram (though she focused on his acting talent, with no mention of any romance between them).

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    "Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films," Wilde wrote. "The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight."

    "Enter: @harrystyles, our ‘Jack,’" Wilde continued. "Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice,’ but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    What Happens on Katie's Season?
    Katie Holmes' Gingham Dress is Summer Perfection
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Ben Affleck Had a Sweet Father's Day Celebration
    Selena Talked Being Mocked Over Her Mental Health
    Gigi Shared the Sweetest Photo of Zayn and Khai
    Meghan Shared the Cutest Update About Archie
    Meghan's Heartfelt Father's Day Gift for Harry
    Sophie Turner Shared a Sweet Unseen Pregnancy Snap
    The Queen Has a Collection of Dog Toys for Sale
    Meghan Revealed the Nod to Diana in 'The Bench'