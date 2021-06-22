News first broke that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were dating back in January, and it looks like the couple are still going strong, recently enjoying a trip to London together (Wilde’s children with ex Jason Sudeikis, 7-year-old Otis and 4-year-old Daisy, were also in the U.K. as Sudeikis filmed TV show Ted Lasso.) But Wilde, understandably, is keeping their relationship private. Asked by a paparazzo at LAX whether Styles had an Oscar in his future, as E! reports, she responded, "You know I'm not gonna talk," adding, "You know it's not gonna happen." Can’t say I blame her!

Wilde recently directed Styles in her upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh. After filming wrapped in February, she shared a glowing tribute to him on Instagram (though she focused on his acting talent, with no mention of any romance between them).

"Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films," Wilde wrote. "The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight."

"Enter: @harrystyles, our ‘Jack,’" Wilde continued. "Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice,’ but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."

