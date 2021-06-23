The Netflix gods have blessed us once more: The first four episodes of Too Hot to Handle season two dropped June 23, with the next six coming June 30. A day-one standout is 24-year-old model Cam Holmes, who memorably apologizes to his penis upon learning that they will not, in fact, be having sex anytime soon ("I'm sorry, big guy...I didn't know what we were getting into"). No spoilers here, but Cam is one of the best parts of the season: He's charming, hilarious—sometimes on purpose, sometimes not—and unexpectedly tender (when he decides to be). So let's get to know Cam Holmes, the self-described "sexy nerd" from Wales who steals hearts (and plenty of cash) this season.

So, who is Cam?

"People look at my face, they look at my body, and they think I am a player...But I'm a nerd. A sexy nerd," Cam says by way of introduction. "I've had a little role play before," he continues. "A girl was quite into Lord of the Rings, she put an elf costume on. It was nice, having sex with an elf."

He goes on: "I didn't use to have the confidence. I had a glow-up. So I just started dressing differently, training a lot more, my hair become a lot better."

What does Cam do for a living?

He's signed to FOMO Models, and he's also a personal trainer.

Even before Too Hot to Handle started airing, he had more than 10,000 followers on Instagram. (As of this writing, that figure has already doubled.)

How does Cam do on Too Hot to Handle?

Again, no spoilers here, but the first four episodes establish Cam as one of the season's key players. One of the very first conversations he has is with Emily Miller, a 26-year-old Brit who teases Cam about his height. The two hit it off immediately, and by the second episode they're breaking rules and taking names cash away from the group.

Emily and Cam clearly have a physical connection, and they share a bed and cuddle nonstop when they're not breaking Lana's rules—but can they bond emotionally like Lana wants them to? You'll have to watch to find out...

