It's hard to believe that Netflix's reality hit Too Hot to Handle came out a whole year ago. Last spring, when social distancing was new and everyone was bored on their couches, the dating show that encourages beautiful people to build intimate connections through conversation instead of touch became both an escape and a timely look into relationship building. And now, as vaccines are going out and we're slowly returning to regular in-person contact, another season of Too Hot to Handle is arriving on Netflix—in June 2021, to be specific.

Netflix officially announced that Too Hot to Handle was renewed for two more seasons last January. In case you didn't catch the first season, or missed the many, many Twitter reactions, last April, the dating reality show puts a group of beautiful singles on a tropical island and encourages them to build romantic relationships without hooking up. Every time the contestants kiss, have sex, or get frisky in any way, their $100,000 grand prize decreases by a certain value based on the sexual act they commit. At the end of the first season, each of the remaining 10 contestants walked away with $7,500 before taxes (and the potential for future earnings based on thousands of new Instagram followers).

So what will the second season of Too Hot to Handle bring, besides more international singles and the return of Lana? Here's everything we know about season two so far.

When will season two of 'Too Hot to Handle' be out?

Netflix announced that season two of Too Hot to Handle will premiere in June 2021. Though Netflix didn't give an exact date, the show is set to premiere after the end of second season of another Netflix reality hit, The Circle, which airs weekly from April 4 to May 5.

Too Hot to Handle is expected to also release weekly episodes instead of dropping them all at once. Netflix's VP of unscripted and documentary series Brandon Riggs told Deadline, “We’re experimenting with the release format so you have time to dissect and dish on every step of the competition as it unfolds."

When was season two filmed?

According to a Variety report, the cast and crew of Too Hot to Handle were secretly filming overseas before the two-season renewal was announced in January. Variety also revealed the show's casting methods; to keep the potential contestants in the dark, production called the show Parties in Paradise instead of using the show's real name, "right up to the point that the cameras were rolling." The premise of the show was also hidden from the season one cast, who showed up to "The Retreat" and met their fellow contestants only to have their Alexa- or Siri-like robot host Lana tell them no sexual acts or self-gratification were allowed. With the show's breakout success, casting under a fake name makes sense.

Where will season two take place?

The second season will still take place in a luxurious beach villa, just not the one in Mexico. Instead, seasons two and three are being shot in Turks and Caicos under COVID-19 production safety protocols, according to Variety.

Will the rules of season two be different?

Too Hot to Handle season one came out only a few months into social distancing, and it's fun to wonder whether the new cast may be more predisposed to not touching, or whether they'll struggle to not have a free-for-all, as in season one. The premise of the show will stay the same—no canoodling or the prize money goes down—but the details of the competition may change, as Riggs teased to Deadline. “We can’t wait for our members to see what’s in store in their second seasons. We’ve added new twists and surprises to keep the games fresh—and all new players that we think fans will love rooting for,” he said.

One important part of the competition that may change for the better is the monetary penalties assigned to sex acts. The prices attached to sex acts in season one were admittedly wild ($3,000 for a kiss versus $6,000 for a blow job?!) and presented without a lot of explanation. However, the producers have hinted that the penalty amounts could change in future seasons. Series producer Louise Peet told People, "We knew that the infractions had to be fair and uniform across the board. So a kiss was always $3,000, but maybe in another [season], if another [season] happens, then it could be another amount. There are no set rules. It’s not a price list, inflation could affect it. We just don’t know!"

Here's hoping for more hints and a trailer when it gets closer to June!

