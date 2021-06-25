Gigi Hadid shared her favorite part of parenting baby Khai, telling Access Hollywood she appreciates "the most simple things."

In a sweet interview with Access Hollywood earlier this week, Gigi Hadid said the "small things" are the best part of parenting daughter Khai, who she shares with boyfriend Zayn Malik. Asked about the highlight of motherhood for her, she responded, "The most simple things, just seeing her learn something new every day even if it’s like, picking up a cup or like, putting a ball in a hole, like you just think they’re the best, most genius thing that’s ever been born." Adorable!

Hadid shared a similar sentiment when Harper's Bazaar asked what her favorite part of parenting was. "It’s all my favorite, even if it gets hard at times," she said. "You have so much patience and unconditional love that comes with motherhood. It’s just fun to watch her grow and learn every day. And she makes me so proud. It’s funny how even the smallest things are exciting."

Having a supermodel for a mom comes with definite perks—including the best beauty secrets. Asked which tips she'll pass down to Khai, Hadid responded, "There’s a few that my mom taught me that I will for sure. My mom never really gave me advice on, like, what to do with my skincare or makeup, but I definitely watched her enough to learn. She had a very simple, natural take on skincare. She didn’t overdo it with product, and I feel like I’ve taken that on, where I think less is more."

"Doing too much for my skin or beauty routine can make it more complicated, and sometimes my skin can’t handle it," Hadid continued. "I think I’ll teach Khai to keep it simple when it comes to makeup, like my mom taught me."



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

