Gigi Hadid shared the cutest photo of Zayn Malik and baby Khai to celebrate her boyfriend's first Father's Day as a dad.

In the photo, Malik holds Khai up to look at an illuminated globe.

"Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile !!" Hadid captioned the post.

Zayn Malik celebrated his first Father's Day as a dad Sunday, and girlfriend Gigi Hadid marked the occasion with an extremely sweet Instagram photo. In the snap, Malik holds baby Khai, who arrived last September, as she looks at an illuminated globe. "Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile !! @zayn Happy first Father’s Day .. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you," Hadid captioned the post. "We love you so much."

Hadid also shared a photo of her own dad, Mohamed Hadid, pushing Khai in a stroller. "Happy Fathers Day my daddio @mohamedhadid I love you so much and have loved watching you be the sweetest Jido to Khai!" she wrote.



Malik opened up about becoming a dad back in March, speaking on iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning. "Honestly, it's amazing," he said. "A lot of people that I was speaking to obviously before she was born and stuff were like, you know, it's a big adjustment and it's going to be a massive change and stuff, but honestly she's an amazing baby. It's been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it."

"She's made it really easy for us, she sleeps really well and she loves her milk. It's just feeding and changing diapers at the moment," he continued. "It's wicked, I'm enjoying it for sure."

