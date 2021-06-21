Today's Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Shared an Adorable Photo of Zayn Malik and Baby Khai

By Emily Dixon
new york, ny may 02 zayn malik l and gigi hadid attend the manus x machina fashion in an age of technology costume institute gala at metropolitan museum of art on may 2, 2016 in new york city photo by mike coppolagetty images for peoplecom
Mike CoppolaGetty Images

    Zayn Malik celebrated his first Father's Day as a dad Sunday, and girlfriend Gigi Hadid marked the occasion with an extremely sweet Instagram photo. In the snap, Malik holds baby Khai, who arrived last September, as she looks at an illuminated globe. "Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile !! @zayn Happy first Father’s Day .. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you," Hadid captioned the post. "We love you so much."

    Hadid also shared a photo of her own dad, Mohamed Hadid, pushing Khai in a stroller. "Happy Fathers Day my daddio @mohamedhadid I love you so much and have loved watching you be the sweetest Jido to Khai!" she wrote.

    Malik opened up about becoming a dad back in March, speaking on iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning. "Honestly, it's amazing," he said. "A lot of people that I was speaking to obviously before she was born and stuff were like, you know, it's a big adjustment and it's going to be a massive change and stuff, but honestly she's an amazing baby. It's been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it."

    "She's made it really easy for us, she sleeps really well and she loves her milk. It's just feeding and changing diapers at the moment," he continued. "It's wicked, I'm enjoying it for sure."

