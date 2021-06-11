Gigi Hadid and baby daughter Khai wore matching swimsuits in an adorable series of Instagram photos.

Hadid wore a green checkerboard bikini by cult brand Frankies Bikinis, while baby Khai wore a custom swimsuit in the same print.

"inhale summer," Hadid captioned the gorgeous snaps.

While Khai's swimsuit is sadly unavailable in adult sizes, you can shop a very similar style to Hadid's below (hers, unsurprisingly, is already sold out.)

In baby photos of summers long past, I'm reliably wearing inexplicably '80s polka dot swimsuits, or swimsuits with an inordinate amount of ruffles, or swimsuits prominently featuring The Little Mermaid. Such is not the fate of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby daughter Khai! Hadid posted a truly adorable and acutely chic series of photos on Instagram Thursday, in which the supermodel and daughter twin in swimsuits by cult brand Frankies Bikinis. Accept it, friends: This almost 9-month-old baby has, and will forever have, a better wardrobe than you.

In the first photo, Hadid glows in the sun, wearing a green checkerboard bikini top. In the second, she cradles baby Khai, who's wearing a presumably custom swimsuit in the same pattern. And in the third, Khai sits on a towel in her extremely cool suit (facing away from the camera, as is Hadid and Malik's policy regarding photos of their daughter). "inhale summer," Hadid captioned the lovely series of snaps.

Alas, Hadid's exact bikini is sold out pretty much everywhere, which may well be a classic case of the Hadid Effect. And Khai's, sadly, does not appear to come in adult sizes, though I would urge Frankies Bikinis to rush it into production. Fortunately, the brand does sell a very similar style in the same warped checkerboard print, which you can shop below:

Revolve Tavi Bikini Top Frankies Bikinis Revolve $70.00 SHOP NOW

Revolve Tavi Bikini Bottom Frankies Bikinis Revolve $70.00 SHOP NOW

