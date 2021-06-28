Demi Lovato said they "feel better than ever" after coming out as non-binary to the public last month.

While co-hosting YouTube Pride 2021, Lovato said they came out to their family and friends last year, before sharing their gender identity with their fans.

"I’ve been so open and honest with my truth to my fans," they said. "I felt holding it in any longer just didn’t feel right, and I wanted to share that—my truth—with the world."

"I actually had come out to loved ones and friends, like, last year, but this year, I made it public," Lovato said, as Us Weekly reports. "I felt it was really important for me to share that with the world."

"I’ve been so open and honest with my truth to my fans. I felt holding it in any longer just didn’t feel right, and I wanted to share that—my truth—with the world," they continued, adding that while they'd experienced some bigotry, "most people have been so wonderful, and that’s the reality of coming out."

"I am grateful for the progress that my family members have made in using my pronouns, team members, friends," they shared. "I love the conversation that it has begun to spark and I think that’s really important. So I have officially changed my pronouns to they/them, and yeah, I feel better than ever."

Posting on Instagram last month, Lovato wrote, "Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras."

"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all—I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," they continued. "This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson."

"Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones," Lovato concluded. "Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way."



