Jennifer Aniston discussed Ross and Rachel's will-they-won't-they relationship—and why fans loved it so much—during a recent interview with Today.

"I think David and I loved each other—we love each other still to this day—so I do think there was something that had to do with that," Aniston said.

"You were investing in something that was very relatable: the one that you never could have or the one you wanted to be with but they couldn't quite get it together," she added.

The Ross Geller/Rachel Green will-they-won't-they relationship captivated viewers for a solid decade—and Jennifer Aniston has a theory as to why. "I think there was something about unrequited love and really investing in those (relationships)," she explained in a recent interview with Today.

Aniston and David Schwimmer's on and off screen chemistry most likely played a role, too. "I think David and I loved each other—we love each other still to this day—so I do think there was something that had to do with that," Aniston added. "And you were investing in something that was very relatable: the one that you never could have or the one you wanted to be with but they couldn't quite get it together."

In case you missed it, Aniston and Schwimmer admitted during the Friends reunion that they shared a mutual infatuation back in the day, but the timing never quite worked out. "It was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary, you know, we respected that," Schwimmer said.

Aniston recalled, "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.'" And as it happened, it was: Ross and Rachel's first kiss in "The One Where Ross Finds Out" was also Schwimmer and Aniston's. "We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel," Aniston said.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

