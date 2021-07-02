Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, posted a rare childhood photo of the late royal to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

The photo shows Diana standing in front of Park House, on the Sandringham Estate, where she was born in 1961.

Prince Harry and Prince William unveiled a statue of Diana at Kensington Palace Thursday.

Princess Diana would have turned 60 Thursday, and her younger brother Charles, Earl Spencer, shared a rare childhood photo to mark the occasion. In the photo, shared on the Althorp House Instagram account, a young Diana stands in front of the Sandringham home where she was born on July 1 1961. She wears a sweater, skirt, high socks, and loafers in the black and white photo.

"Today is the 60th Birthday of Diana, Princess of Wales," the caption reads. "1 July 1961 was an exceptionally hot English summer's day, Diana's parents always remembered. She was born in Park House, on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Park House is seen in the background of this family photograph taken by Diana's father, the 8th Earl Spencer."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

To mark their mother's birthday Thursday, Prince Harry and Prince William unveiled a statue of the late royal at Kensington Palace, her former residence. The statue stands in the Sunken Garden, one of Diana's favorite spots. Earl Spencer attended the unveiling, alongside sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain last month, as People reports, Earl Spencer spoke about his older sister's milestone birthday. "I remember my father always used to talk about the day Diana was born, 1st July 1961, and it was a sweltering hot day and this wonderful daughter appeared," he said. "It's so funny to be of an age now where your slightly older sister's 60. It will be an emotional day, but it will be a tribute to a much missed and much loved sister, mother, etc."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io