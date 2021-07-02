Today's Top Stories
Princess Diana's Brother Shared a Rare Childhood Photo to Mark Her 60th Birthday

By Emily Dixon
huty26022 035
Tim GrahamGetty Images

    Princess Diana would have turned 60 Thursday, and her younger brother Charles, Earl Spencer, shared a rare childhood photo to mark the occasion. In the photo, shared on the Althorp House Instagram account, a young Diana stands in front of the Sandringham home where she was born on July 1 1961. She wears a sweater, skirt, high socks, and loafers in the black and white photo.

    "Today is the 60th Birthday of Diana, Princess of Wales," the caption reads. "1 July 1961 was an exceptionally hot English summer's day, Diana's parents always remembered. She was born in Park House, on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Park House is seen in the background of this family photograph taken by Diana's father, the 8th Earl Spencer."

    To mark their mother's birthday Thursday, Prince Harry and Prince William unveiled a statue of the late royal at Kensington Palace, her former residence. The statue stands in the Sunken Garden, one of Diana's favorite spots. Earl Spencer attended the unveiling, alongside sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

    Speaking on Good Morning Britain last month, as People reports, Earl Spencer spoke about his older sister's milestone birthday. "I remember my father always used to talk about the day Diana was born, 1st July 1961, and it was a sweltering hot day and this wonderful daughter appeared," he said. "It's so funny to be of an age now where your slightly older sister's 60. It will be an emotional day, but it will be a tribute to a much missed and much loved sister, mother, etc."

