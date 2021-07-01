Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry and Prince William Honor Princess Diana at Statue Unveiling

It would have been their mother's 60th birthday today.

By Rachel Epstein
britains prince william, duke of cambridge l and britains prince harry, duke of sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue of their mother, princess diana at the sunken garden in kensington palace, london on july 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday princes william and harry set aside their differences on thursday to unveil a new statue of their mother, princess diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday photo by yui mok pool afp photo by yui mokpoolafp via getty images
YUI MOKGetty Images

Putting any lingering tension aside, Prince William and Prince Harry came together and unveiled a new statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. The event took place in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace—reportedly one of Princess Diana's favorite spots.

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Charles were absent from the event, along with the rest of the royal family. Instead, Harry and William were accompanied by some of Princess Diana's family members along with the statue committee, sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer Pip Morrison. The statue has been in the works since February 2017 and aims to "reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy."

According to royal reporter Rebecca English and royal reporter Omid Scobie, underneath the statue there's a plinth engraved with an excerpt from "The Measure of A Man," which was featured in the program of the 2007 memorial service for Princess Diana. "There are the units to measure the worth / Of this woman as a woman regardless of birth / Not what was her station? / But had she a heart? / How did she play her God-given part?"

Here are some of the photos and videos from the event, which includes a look at the new statue:

harry will diana statue
Getty Images
harry will diana statue
Getty Images
harry will diana statue
Getty Images
harry will diana statue
Getty Images
l r member of the statue committee, guy monson, britains prince harry, duke of sussex, britains prince william, duke of cambridge and garden designer pip morrison chat at the unveiling of a statue of their mother, princess diana at the sunken garden in kensington palace, london on july 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday princes william and harry set aside their differences on thursday to unveil a new statue of their mother, princess diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday photo by dominic lipinski pool afp photo by dominic lipinskipoolafp via getty images
DOMINIC LIPINSKIGetty Images
britains prince william, duke of cambridge l and britains prince harry, duke of sussex chat ahead ofthe unveiling of a statue of their mother, princess diana at the sunken garden in kensington palace, london on july 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday princes william and harry set aside their differences on thursday to unveil a new statue of their mother, princess diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday photo by yui mok pool afp photo by yui mokpoolafp via getty images
YUI MOKGetty Images

Prince Harry arrived to the U.K. last week and spent five days in quarantine at Frogmore Cottage after testing negative for COVID-19. Earlier this week, Harry told the winners of the virtual 2021 Diana Awards that "later this week, my brother and I are recognizing what would have been our mum's 60th birthday, and she would be so proud of you all for living authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others."

A bittersweet but special moment for the brothers.

Prince George Is William's Mini-Me
