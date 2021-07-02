Today's Top Stories
Dionne Warwick Supported Britney Spears After Her Conservatorship Hearing

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, ca february 10 dionne warwick attends the 61st annual grammy awards at staples center on february 10, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by dan macmedangetty images
Dan MacMedanGetty Images

    Dionne Warwick spoke out in support of Britney Spears on Twitter Wednesday, after Spears asked a Los Angeles court to end her "abusive" 13-year conservatorship. In a remote hearing, Spears said her conservators had compelled her to perform, forced her to take lithium against her will, and prevented her from having her IUD removed. "I just want my life back," she told the judge. "This conservatorship is doing me way more harm then good."

    "My heart goes out to Britney Spears. It really does. I feel her pain. How in the world could anyone endure what she has been enduring?" Warwick said. "13 years of bondage. This is exactly what it is."

    "Do you realize the amount of work this young lady puts in to bring you joy?" she continued. "And what is it that we feel she is not able to have that kind of joy and feel good to herself? How fair is that? Bondage is not something 2021 should even recognize. She has the wherewithal which should want to live how she wants to live, where she wants to live, and with whom she wants to live."

    "Give her back her rights. Give her back her life. Set her free," Warwick concluded. "Britney, I feel your pain, baby. And I totally agree. Yes. Enough. It is enough. May God continue to bless and smile upon you, and give you the wherewithal and strength to continue to fight for your freedom. OK? Take good care, darling."

