Dionne Warwick spoke out in support of Britney Spears in a video message on Twitter Wednesday.

"How in the world could anyone endure what she has been enduring?" Warwick said. "Give her back her rights. Give her back her life."

Spears asked a court to end her "abusive" conservatorship last week.

Dionne Warwick spoke out in support of Britney Spears on Twitter Wednesday, after Spears asked a Los Angeles court to end her "abusive" 13-year conservatorship. In a remote hearing, Spears said her conservators had compelled her to perform, forced her to take lithium against her will, and prevented her from having her IUD removed. "I just want my life back," she told the judge. "This conservatorship is doing me way more harm then good."

"My heart goes out to Britney Spears. It really does. I feel her pain. How in the world could anyone endure what she has been enduring?" Warwick said. "13 years of bondage. This is exactly what it is."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This has been on my heart. I wanted to take a moment to vocalize my full support for Britney Spears. pic.twitter.com/nJxJk2TGvW — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) June 30, 2021

"Do you realize the amount of work this young lady puts in to bring you joy?" she continued. "And what is it that we feel she is not able to have that kind of joy and feel good to herself? How fair is that? Bondage is not something 2021 should even recognize. She has the wherewithal which should want to live how she wants to live, where she wants to live, and with whom she wants to live."

"Give her back her rights. Give her back her life. Set her free," Warwick concluded. "Britney, I feel your pain, baby. And I totally agree. Yes. Enough. It is enough. May God continue to bless and smile upon you, and give you the wherewithal and strength to continue to fight for your freedom. OK? Take good care, darling."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io