The internet shattered this week when pictures of Tom Holland and Zendaya making out in Los Angeles hit.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home costars have been denying dating rumors since 2017, but seem to be a couple now. They even spent the afternoon casually hanging out with Zendaya's mom, Claire Stoermer.

Fans reacted to the IRL pairing on Twitter, making it clear that the people of the internet are *here* for Tom and Zendaya dating.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have just as much chemistry IRL as they do on-screen.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home stars were photographed engaging in some steamy PDA on Thursday in Los Angeles. The actors shared a passionate kiss while stopped a red light in Tom's $125,000 Audi sports car, according to Page Six (which also has tons of pictures of the make out session, if you want to put your eyes on the images directly).

The car kiss is only the tip of the "Tom and Zendaya are totally a ~thing~ IRL" evidence though. The costars were also spotted in LA's Silver Lake neighborhood, where Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, reportedly lives. There, Zendaya, Tom, and Z's mom were all pictured together. For the family-filled hang out, both Tom and Zendaya dressed ultra-casual, with Z in a plain white, cropped tank top and loose-fitting, patterned teal pants and Tom sporting black athletic shorts, a white t-shirt, and an open, blue flannel button-down.

In other words: Not only are Tom and Zendaya dating, they're spending time with her fam. And not only are Tom and Zendaya spending time with her fam, but they're at that place in the relationship where spending time with the fam isn't a special, get-dressed-up-and-make-a-good-impression event. The pictures depict an overall comfort level that suggests these two have been super close for a while now.

This isn't a huge surprise to anyone who has followed the Spider-Man stars' offscreen lives for the past few years. In fact, the pair's flirtatious IRL chemistry is so intense, they have been actively denying romance rumors for years now. They were first linked in 2017, after they starred together in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another," a source told People in July 2017.

Both Tom and Zendaya actively shot down the dating rumors, tweeting about how ridiculous it was that anyone was suggesting they had time for vacations period, let alone top secret romantic getaways. While both have been linked to other people since those first dating rumors in 2017, they do seem to have forged a romantic connection now at least.

Fans are beyond thrilled by the dating news, as evidenced by the effusive stream of tweets blasting out about the PDA pics. Below, a brief sampling of said tweets:

If the photos of Tom Holland and Zendaya turn out to be for a movie I'm suing! pic.twitter.com/hvXBLgXNAc — I Paint things🍥 (@mdiab9) July 2, 2021

Zendaya and Tom Holland literally make my day :) pic.twitter.com/mZBxz3ckkc — ANAKEdua (@dinnnishtt) July 3, 2021

this picture of tom holland and Zendaya will forever live rent free in my head pic.twitter.com/dAFWQkwLPG — erica :) (@teenlwolf) July 3, 2021

why is this zendaya and tom holland pic.twitter.com/qw6p4YsRd3 — ʌ (@violetrenaae) July 3, 2021

Visual representation of me rn, liking every single Zendaya and Tom Holland post on my tl pic.twitter.com/VY48qAtqeE — Nisha says (@NishaTripathi_) July 3, 2021

Meanwhile at the other car in front of Tom Holland and Zendaya: pic.twitter.com/YkVXviIThC — Irwin Oroceo (@irwinoroceo) July 3, 2021

Zendaya and Tom Holland watching the Internet break pic.twitter.com/q2dtNx22Cn — Leah (@Leah99304008) July 3, 2021

