One of the best looks from Sunday's BET Awards came courtesy of Zendaya, icon, who paid tribute to Beyoncé, icon, in vintage Versace. Stylist Law Roach, icon, explained the history behind Zendaya's floaty purple and lime gown, revealing Beyoncé wore the very same style (altered to mini length) to perform "Crazy in Love" at the BET Awards in 2003. "Paying homage to the Queen Beyoncé wearing @versace SS2003 ..... get you a stylist with a ARCHIVE!!!!" Roach wrote on Instagram.

Zendaya completed the look with yellow diamond earrings by Bulgari and minimal strappy heels by Stuart Weitzman, posing for a series of truly stunning photos shot by Ahmad Barber and Donté Maurice of AB+DM. Fittingly, she captioned her Instagram post, "Crazy in love." See the Beyoncé look that inspired Zendaya's tribute below.

Two notable people who loved Zendaya's flawless ensemble? Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beyoncé's mom and former Destiny's Child stylist, and Donatella Versace, chief creative officer of Versace. Sharing a photo of Bey at the 2003 BET Awards alongside a video of Zendaya, Knowles-Lawson wrote, "Love Zendaya in this beautiful vintage Versace dress !! I cut it short for Beyonce for Bet awards 2003 Crazy in Love Performance! Work Zendaya."

Versace, meanwhile, wrote alongside a photo of Zendaya, "@zendaya!! You looked just SENSATIONAL last night at the @bet awards." She continued, "I’ll never forget @beyonce wearing this in 2003. A tough act to follow but you aced it effortlessly! You got me looking….!!"

