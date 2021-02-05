The 12 Best Action Movies of 2021 (So Far)

20th Century StudiosDisney
Movies offer us an escape from reality and a chance to get lost in worlds that have something the real world is missing. Rom-coms give us a chance to indulge our inner romantics and enjoy the comfort that comes with knowing a happy ending is guaranteed. Horror movies and thrillers let us vicariously experience some danger without, you know, any actual danger. Science fiction and fantasy movies can transport us to entirely different worlds or even universes. And, of course, action movies let us imagine what life would be like with more excitement, adventure, and, usually, explosions.
From superhero movies to spy sagas to epic franchises like The Fast and the Furious, action movies are a Hollywood staple, especially during the spring and summer (a.k.a. blockbuster season). Because these movies tend to have big budgets and rake in hundreds of millions of dollars (sometimes even more—it's not super uncommon for a tentpole action movie to bring in upwards of a billion dollars), movie studios are pretty picky about when to release them. In 2020, for example, we saw that "any time during a pandemic" was definitely not when studios wanted to release their big action movies. With many theaters across the country (and the globe, for that matter) closed and movie ticket sales down even when theaters happened to be open (because people—understandably and responsibly—weren't jazzed about sitting shoulder-to-shoulder in a dark room packed with strangers for two hours amid a pandemic), many studios opted to delay the release of their biggest and most potentially lucrative titles.
The result: 2021's action movie slate is stacked, and a lot of the titles on it are ones we've been dying to see for so long now that "highly-anticipated" doesn't even begin to cover it. And, as if the amazing slate of movies weren't enough, a lot of the most anticipated action movies of the year feature—or, even better, straight-up star—strong, kick-ass women (and it's about damn time, TBH. Here's a guide to the best action movies coming out in 2021 that you'll most definitely want to catch (if they don't end up delayed again, of course).
1
'Chaos Walking'
Planned release date: March 5
Starring: Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, and David Oyelowo
Why it's worth watching: Based on the YA novel series of the same name, this sci-fi adventure is wildly inventive and unique. The series takes place on a planet where all of the women appear to have died and men's thoughts broadcast like a radio show for all to hear. When a girl (Daisy Ridley, leaning into her ability to play badass sci-fi women) lands on the planet and her thoughts aren't audible, a boy (Tom Holland) realizes what danger she's in and joins forces with her.
2
'Godzilla vs. Kong'
Planned release date: March 31 (in theaters and on HBO Max)
Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir
Why it's worth watching: It's a modern take on the classic creature feature (and featuring two of movie history's most iconic creatures, at that). Plus, the always amazing and inspiring Millie Bobby Brown is back for this one (she was also in 2019's Godzilla: King of Monsters), and her presence is always a bonus.
3
'Mortal Kombat'
Planned release date: April 16 (in theaters and on HBO Max)
Starring: Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada
Why it's worth watching: Nostalgia. Pretty much any time a classic franchise gets a modern reboot, we're here for it.
4
'Black Widow'
Planned release date: May 7
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz
Why it's worth watching: Fans have been calling for a Black Widow movie for literally years now. The character has always been a fan favorite in the MCU and it was honestly a crime that it took this long for us to see Scarlett Johansson lead her own Marvel movie. Also, the movie will kick off Phase Four of the MCU, if you care about such things.
5
'Free Guy'
Planned release date: May 21
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi
Why it's worth watching: Ryan Reynolds as a video game NPC who becomes hilariously self-aware? YES, PLEASE. (We know—we had you at "Ryan Reynolds.")
6
'F9'
Planned release date: May 28
Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron
Why it's worth watching: The Fast and the Furious franchise is enormous at this point—so big, in fact, that the latest installment features legends like Charlize Theron and even Dame Helen Mirren, who add A+ level talent and some always appreciated additional female energy to the traditionally largely male-driven franchise.
7
'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'
Planned release date: June 25
Starring: Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris
Why it's worth watching: The MCU isn't the only superhero game in town and if you like your comic book movies a little edgier and darker, this is for you.
8
'Top Gun: Maverick'
Planned release date: July 2
Starring: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer
Why it's worth watching: It's not every day a classic '80s movie gets a direct sequel.
9
'The King's Man'
Planned release date: August 20
Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance
Why it's worth watching: It's a prequel to the popular Kingsman franchise (and also look at that cast).
10
'No Time to Die'
Planned release date: October 8
Starring: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes
Why it's worth watching: It's going to be Daniel Craig's last go as Bond, so it's sure to be iconic.
11
'Eternals'
Planned release date: November 5
Starring: Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, and Barry Keoghan
Why it's worth watching: It's the next Big Thing in the MCU and the cast is BONKERS. Angelina Jolie's character, Thena, sounds particularly badass (she's described as "a fierce warrior more comfortable in battle than any other place, she has the ability to use cosmic energy to form any handheld weapon she can think of. Often surly and aloof, she forges an unlikely friendship with Gilgamesh that spans centuries.")
12
'Matrix 4'
Planned release date: December 22
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt
Why it's worth watching: The first Matrix movie redefined what we thought about special effects—and that was 22 years ago. Just imagine what a visual spectacle the new installment will be.
