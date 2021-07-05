Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Is Self-Isolating Following Possible COVID-19 Exposure

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, england june 18 catherine, duchess of cambridge prepares to take part in a round table discussion at the london school of economics which marked the launch of the royal foundation centre for early childhood on june 18, 2021 in london, england the duchess of cambridge has launched her own centre for early childhood, to raise awareness of the importance of early years photo by richard pohle wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • In a statement released Monday morning, Kensington Palace revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is self-isolating after being exposed to the coronavirus recently.
    • "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19," a spokesperson for the palace said. "Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."
      • According to Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English, Kate, who is fully vaccinated, was reportedly alerted of the potential exposure on Friday afternoon and began isolating immediately. She also "regularly undertakes lateral flow tests as part of the Royal Household testing regime and before engagements" and has reportedly exhibited no symptoms.

        Kate Middleton is self-isolating in accordance with coronavirus guidelines.

        The Duchess of Cambridge recently came into contact to with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released Monday by Kensington Palace.

        "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19," a spokesperson for the palace said in a statement released to the press and shared on Twitter by royal correspondents like the Daily Mail's Rebecca English. "Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

        English shared other details about Kate's exposure and current condition that were presumably relayed to her by sources close to the royals.

        "I understand Kate was alerted on Friday afternoon and began isolating," English tweeted. "She regularly undertakes lateral flow tests as part of the Royal Household testing regime and before engagements."

        As English also reported on Twitter, Kate is fully vaccinated and "it is not believed that the Duchess of Cambridge was 'pinged' by the NHS app."

        Kate's husband, Prince William, is not required to isolate and is continuing to carry out planned engagements, including a tea for NHS staff today at Buckingham Palace that Kate was originally expected to accompany him to.

