In a statement released Monday morning, Kensington Palace revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is self-isolating after being exposed to the coronavirus recently.

"Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19," a spokesperson for the palace said. "Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

According to Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English, Kate, who is fully vaccinated, was reportedly alerted of the potential exposure on Friday afternoon and began isolating immediately. She also "regularly undertakes lateral flow tests as part of the Royal Household testing regime and before engagements" and has reportedly exhibited no symptoms.

Kate Middleton is self-isolating in accordance with coronavirus guidelines.

The Duchess of Cambridge recently came into contact to with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released Monday by Kensington Palace.

"Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19," a spokesperson for the palace said in a statement released to the press and shared on Twitter by royal correspondents like the Daily Mail's Rebecca English. "Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Breaking:

Last week The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 5, 2021

English shared other details about Kate's exposure and current condition that were presumably relayed to her by sources close to the royals.

"I understand Kate was alerted on Friday afternoon and began isolating," English tweeted. "She regularly undertakes lateral flow tests as part of the Royal Household testing regime and before engagements."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I understand Kate was alerted on Friday afternoon and began isolating.

She regularly undertakes lateral flow tests as part of the Royal Household testing regime and before engagements. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 5, 2021

As English also reported on Twitter, Kate is fully vaccinated and "it is not believed that the Duchess of Cambridge was 'pinged' by the NHS app."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It is not believed that the Duchess of Cambridge was ‘pinged’ by the NHS app. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 5, 2021

Kate's husband, Prince William, is not required to isolate and is continuing to carry out planned engagements, including a tea for NHS staff today at Buckingham Palace that Kate was originally expected to accompany him to.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Prince William flying solo today at a Buckingham Palace ‘big tea’ for NHS staff #NHS73 #NHSBirthday #royal pic.twitter.com/I3WydifM00 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 5, 2021

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io