Today's Top Stories
1
Won't Call the Midwife
2
Power Pick: Samsung's The Frame TV
3
Setting Powders for Your Vaxxed Girl Summer
4
A Fashion Psychologist on Post-Pandemic Dressing
5
Drew Barrymore Thinks Balance Is an Elusive Bitch

Kate Middleton Wore a Pearl Bracelet That Used to Belong to Princess Diana

By Kayleigh Roberts
st austell, england june 11 queen elizabeth ii l, camilla, duchess of cornwall c and catherine, duchess of cambridge r look at a scale model of big lunch events that have been held over the years during an event in celebration of the big lunch initiative at the eden project during the g7 summit on june 11, 2021 in st austell, cornwall, england uk prime minister, boris johnson, hosts leaders from the usa, japan, germany, france, italy and canada at the g7 summit this year the uk has invited india, south africa, and south korea to attend the leaders' summit as guest countries as well as the eu photo by oli scarff wpa pool getty images
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • On Friday, at a reception for the G7 summit, Kate Middleton was photographed wearing a stunning pearl and diamond bracelet that used to belong to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
    • According to a report from People, the beautiful bracelet is one that Diana was seen wearing several times over the years, including during her 1989 visit to Hong Kong, when she wore her pearl-embroidered "Elvis" dress.
      • Kate has frequently worn pieces of jewelry that Diana wore in the past. Both royals have notably worn the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara and Prince William famously proposed to Kate with Diana's iconic sapphire engagement ring.

        Kate Middleton honored her late mother-in-law this week at the G7 summit in the United Kingdom.

        On Friday, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a classic white dress coat for a G7 reception and accessorized the look with a three-strand pearl and diamond bracelet that used to belong to Princess Diana, according to People.

        The bracelet was one that Diana was photographed wearing several times, notably during her 1989 visit to Hong Kong when she wore her now-iconic "Elvis" dress with peal embroidery. As People reports, Diana also wore the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara—another royal piece that Kate has also worn over the years—at that event.

        the princess of wales, princess diana visit to hong kong as part of their far east tour, princess diana wears a diamond coronet and pearls a studded gown and short jacket, diana is attending the opening of the new hong kong cultural centre, picture taken 8th november 1989 photo by kent gavindaily mirrormirrorpixgetty images
        MirrorpixGetty Images

        Both Kate and her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, have worn jewelry that once belonged to Diana many times over the years. Most famously, of course, Kate wears Diana's iconic sapphire engagement ring, with which Prince William proposed to her in 2010.

        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Harry's HRH Title Was Removed from a Diana Display
        Harry and Meghan Are Trying to Keep the Peace
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Films That Pull Back the Curtain on Royal Life
        Harry Was Left to Suffer After Diana's Death
        How Queen Elizabeth II Got the Nickname Lilibet
        What Charlotte and Lilibet's Names Have in Common
        Royal Family Reacts to Sussex Birth Announcement
        The Meaning Behind the Royal Family Member's Names
        Your Guide to the Current Royal Line of Succession
        Meghan and Harry Reveal Their Daughter's Name