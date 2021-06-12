Kate Middleton Wore a Pearl Bracelet That Used to Belong to Princess Diana

On Friday, at a reception for the G7 summit, Kate Middleton was photographed wearing a stunning pearl and diamond bracelet that used to belong to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

According to a report from People, the beautiful bracelet is one that Diana was seen wearing several times over the years, including during her 1989 visit to Hong Kong, when she wore her pearl-embroidered "Elvis" dress.

Kate has frequently worn pieces of jewelry that Diana wore in the past. Both royals have notably worn the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara and Prince William famously proposed to Kate with Diana's iconic sapphire engagement ring.

Kate Middleton honored her late mother-in-law this week at the G7 summit in the United Kingdom.

On Friday, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a classic white dress coat for a G7 reception and accessorized the look with a three-strand pearl and diamond bracelet that used to belong to Princess Diana, according to People.

The bracelet was one that Diana was photographed wearing several times, notably during her 1989 visit to Hong Kong when she wore her now-iconic "Elvis" dress with peal embroidery. As People reports, Diana also wore the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara—another royal piece that Kate has also worn over the years—at that event.

Both Kate and her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, have worn jewelry that once belonged to Diana many times over the years. Most famously, of course, Kate wears Diana's iconic sapphire engagement ring, with which Prince William proposed to her in 2010.

