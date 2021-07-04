Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry Will Reportedly Return to the U.K. in September — And Meghan Markle May Join Him

By Kayleigh Roberts
dublin, ireland july 11 prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex visit croke park, home of irelands largest sporting organisation, the gaelic athletic association on july 11, 2018 in dublin, ireland photo by samir husseinsamir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • Just days after news that Prince Harry has returned to California from his most recent trip to the United Kingdom, reports are circulating that the Duke of Sussex will return home again in September.
    • According to the Daily Mail, Kensington Palace is planning a larger celebration in honor of Princess Diana this fall after the unveiling ceremony had to be scaled down considerably because of COVID-19 restrictions.
      • Sources say Meghan Markle could join Harry for his next trip across the pond, but also acknowledge that the trip, which will come just three months after the birth of the couple's second child, Lilibet Diana, could be scheduled too soon for Meghan to travel.

        Prince Harry is reportedly planning another trip home to the United Kingdom this fall—and his wife, Meghan Markle, may even accompany him.

        Harry returned to California this weekend after a quick trip back across the pond to attend the unveiling a new statue in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace in London. The unveiling, which was held on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday, had to be scaled down from the royals' original plan due to COVID-19 restrictions.

        According to the Daily Mail, "Kensington Palace has ambitions for another, larger event to be held in September that could welcome the project's donors and charity leaders." The paper reports that "it is hoped Harry could attend with wife Meghan," but notes that sources close to the royal family acknowledge that the date may be too soon after the birth of the couple's second child, Lilibet Diana, to allow Meghan to travel.

        Royal sources seem hopeful that the September event could be the right time for "peace talks" between Harry and his brother, Prince William, who reportedly didn't have much time to work on their relationship during the Duke of Sussex's most recent visit.

        "It is a step forward but this was not the time or the place," a source told The Sun. "September is a date pencilled in for a more extensive celebration of the statue, and Harry will want to return."

