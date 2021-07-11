As heir to the British throne, Prince George can be protected from many things—but nothing could have protected the little prince from the crushing defeat of England's penalty loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. Prince George, who famously loves soccer, watched the game live at Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening with his parents and had to be comforted by his dad, Prince William, when England lost.

The oldest of Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children loves soccer so much, he reportedly begged his parents to bring him to the round of 16 game at Wembley Stadium last month. In 2019, Prince William revealed that his oldest son listens to the Three Lions football anthem constantly—"I thought it would fade away but it hasn't. He still plays it every day"—and at charity soccer games, Kate has joked about needing to take a leaf out of George's book.

I mean, look at how excited George was when England scored:

Prince George LOVED it 😂pic.twitter.com/OHySiGlJ43 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 11, 2021

But, ultimately, England lost—and Prince George was every young soccer fan in England who thought that England was finally, finally going to win the Euro championships.

Awww mate they look sad.

TRH Prince William, Prince George and The Duchess of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/VCue5srV4P — Isa (@isaguor) July 11, 2021

You can see in the above video that William is trying to comfort his son by rubbing his shoulders. It doesn't seem to be helping; George looks devastated.

Prince George representing the mood of everyone in England right now. #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/JXtu0fKvG6 — Naheed Dosani (@NaheedD) July 11, 2021

In a statement after the game, Prince William wrote on Instagram: "Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory. @England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W."



