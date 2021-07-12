Today's Top Stories
1
Jennifer Coolidge Is the Queen of Camp
2
Will Women Be the First People on Mars?
3
Kristin Urquiza Wants Justice for COVID-19 Victims
4
The Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing This Fall
5
Andie MacDowell Goes Gray for Cannes

Zendaya Talked Being "So Close" With Tom Holland and the 'Spider-Man' Cast

Zendaya and Holland were spotted kissing earlier this month.

By Emily Dixon
madrid, spain june 14 actress zendaya and actor tom holland attend spider man homecoming photocall at the villamagna hotel on june 14, 2017 in madrid, spain photo by carlos alvarezgetty images
Carlos AlvarezGetty Images

    The internet positively erupted with delight earlier this month when Spider-Man co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted kissing in a car, after years of speculation about their relationship. And while the duo have yet to confirm whether they're dating, Zendaya did speak about her bond with Holland—and the rest of the Spider-Man cast—in two new interviews.

    Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of upcoming third installment Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya said the movie's cast, which also includes Jacob Batalon and Angourie Rice, had grown "so close" over their years working on the franchise. "I can't wait for everybody to see Spider-Man when it does come out," Zendaya said. "We all work so hard and we're all so close from that. I'm excited! We're gonna have a good press tour I think."

    Appearing on E!'s Daily Pop, meanwhile, Zendaya reflected on filming No Way Home with rumored boyfriend Holland and their castmates. "We were all just absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other and being so grateful for that experience," she said. "It's pretty special to have grown up all together."

    While filming the movie was "so much fun," Zendaya said the experience was "kind of bittersweet," due to the uncertainty over the franchise's future. "We don't know if we're gonna do another one," she said. "Is it just gonna be three and done? Like, kind of normally you do three movies and that's pretty much it." Let's hope, for Tomdaya fans and Marvel fans alike, that there's a fourth!

    Related Stories
    Tom Holland and Zendaya Spotted Kissing in LA
    Zendaya Paid Tribute to Beyoncé at the BET Awards
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Amanda Seyfried Posts a 'Mean Girls' Throwback Pic
    Ariana Grande Shared Photos From Her Honeymoon
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Bella Hadid Stuns in Anatomy-inspired Couture
    Prince George Might Go to Boarding School Soon
    Ashley Olsen's BF Shared a Rare Pic of Her Hiking
    Prince George Looked So Sad When England Lost
    Charles & Harry Planned Secret Meeting This Month
    George Begged to Join His Dad at a Soccer Match
    Kate Stunned on Her Wimbledon Date with William
    Kate and Meghan Are in a Better Place Now