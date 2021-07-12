Zendaya spoke about her relationship with Tom Holland and the Spider-Man cast in two new interviews.

She said the whole cast were "so close" after "grow[ing] up together" on the franchise.

Zendaya and Holland were spotted kissing in a car earlier this month.

The internet positively erupted with delight earlier this month when Spider-Man co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted kissing in a car, after years of speculation about their relationship. And while the duo have yet to confirm whether they're dating, Zendaya did speak about her bond with Holland—and the rest of the Spider-Man cast—in two new interviews.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of upcoming third installment Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya said the movie's cast, which also includes Jacob Batalon and Angourie Rice, had grown "so close" over their years working on the franchise. "I can't wait for everybody to see Spider-Man when it does come out," Zendaya said. "We all work so hard and we're all so close from that. I'm excited! We're gonna have a good press tour I think."

Appearing on E!'s Daily Pop, meanwhile, Zendaya reflected on filming No Way Home with rumored boyfriend Holland and their castmates. "We were all just absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other and being so grateful for that experience," she said. "It's pretty special to have grown up all together."

While filming the movie was "so much fun," Zendaya said the experience was "kind of bittersweet," due to the uncertainty over the franchise's future. "We don't know if we're gonna do another one," she said. "Is it just gonna be three and done? Like, kind of normally you do three movies and that's pretty much it." Let's hope, for Tomdaya fans and Marvel fans alike, that there's a fourth!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

