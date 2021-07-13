Today's Top Stories
1
Listen to These New Sad Songs for a Good Cry
2
A Look at Pyer Moss' Debut Couture Collection
3
Will Women Be the First People on Mars?
4
Jennifer Coolidge Is the Queen of Camp
5
Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Shows Off Her Bling

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Ariana Grande's Brown Silk Midi Dress Offers the Perfect Summer Evening Outfit Inspo

By Emily Dixon
us singer songwriter ariana grande arrives for the 62nd annual grammy awards on january 26, 2020, in los angeles photo by valerie macon afp photo by valerie maconafp via getty images
VALERIE MACONGetty Images

    If the past year has robbed you of all ability to dress for a summer night out, you might look to Ariana Grande for inspiration. Posting on Instagram Monday, the singer wore a truly stunning brown silk midi dress, featuring a halter neck and pleating around the bust. And happily, the exact style is still available!

    Grande wore the Ms. Pleat dress by Onarin in the color "Tamarind," one of ten available shades (personally, I'm coveting it in pink.) Order here, and never stress about what to wear for outdoor drinks again!

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Grande seems particularly enamored of brown silk and satin of late: At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May, she wore a chocolate satin two piece by Rat & Boa to perform "Save Your Tears" with The Weeknd. The crop top and slip skirt retail for $85 and $125—though they're currently sold out in multiple sizes, no doubt thanks to the Ari effect.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    In other Grande news, the singer recently shared a glimpse of her romantic honeymoon in the Netherlands with husband Dalton Gomez, who she wed in May. In one adorable snap, Grande and Gomez sit in a giant pair of wooden clogs—a popular photo op for tourists—while Grande also shared photos and videos of windmills, boats, and a very angry swan.

    Grande and Gomez announced their engagement last December, before tying the knot at home in Montecito in May. Vogue shared their stunning wedding photos, featuring Grande in Vera Wang Haute and Gomez in Tom Ford. Grande's representative also spoke to People about the wedding, revealing, "It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

    Related Story
    Ariana Grande Shared Photos From Her Honeymoon
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Zendaya Stuns in a Color-Block Moschino Short Suit
    J.Lo Liked a Hot Throwback Photo of Ben on IG
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Ben Hung Out With J.Lo's Daughter and His Kids
    What Happens on Katie's Season?
    Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Shows Off Her Bling
    Zendaya Talked Being "So Close" With Tom Holland
    Amanda Seyfried Posts a 'Mean Girls' Throwback Pic
    Ariana Grande Shared Photos From Her Honeymoon
    Bella Hadid Stuns in Anatomy-Inspired Couture
    Prince George Might Go to Boarding School Soon