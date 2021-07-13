Ariana Grande wore a stunning brown silk dress by Onarin in a new Instagram post.

The singer wore a similar look in two-piece form at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May.

Grande recently shared photos from her honeymoon with Dalton Gomez.

If the past year has robbed you of all ability to dress for a summer night out, you might look to Ariana Grande for inspiration. Posting on Instagram Monday, the singer wore a truly stunning brown silk midi dress, featuring a halter neck and pleating around the bust. And happily, the exact style is still available!

Grande wore the Ms. Pleat dress by Onarin in the color "Tamarind," one of ten available shades (personally, I'm coveting it in pink.) Order here, and never stress about what to wear for outdoor drinks again!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Grande seems particularly enamored of brown silk and satin of late: At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May, she wore a chocolate satin two piece by Rat & Boa to perform "Save Your Tears" with The Weeknd. The crop top and slip skirt retail for $85 and $125—though they're currently sold out in multiple sizes, no doubt thanks to the Ari effect.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In other Grande news, the singer recently shared a glimpse of her romantic honeymoon in the Netherlands with husband Dalton Gomez, who she wed in May. In one adorable snap, Grande and Gomez sit in a giant pair of wooden clogs—a popular photo op for tourists—while Grande also shared photos and videos of windmills, boats, and a very angry swan.

Grande and Gomez announced their engagement last December, before tying the knot at home in Montecito in May. Vogue shared their stunning wedding photos, featuring Grande in Vera Wang Haute and Gomez in Tom Ford. Grande's representative also spoke to People about the wedding, revealing, "It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io