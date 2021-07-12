Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez enjoyed a honeymoon in Amsterdam after tying the knot in May.

Grande shared a series of sweet photos and videos from the trip on Instagram Sunday.

The couple married at home in Montecito, California.

Ariana Grande offered fans a sweet insight into her honeymoon with new husband Dalton Gomez, posting a series of photos on Instagram Sunday night. The couple took a romantic trip to Amsterdam, E! reports, after quietly tying the knot back in May.

Perhaps the cutest snap in the gallery sees Grande and Gomez sitting in a giant pair of wooden clogs, a popular photo op for tourists around the Netherlands. Also included in the post: windmills, the helm of a boat, a ladybird drinking from a droplet of water, and a very unhappy swan.

Grande and Gomez, a real estate agent dealing in luxury properties, first started dating in January 2020, with word leaking to the press two months later. The couple subsequently quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Grande confirmed her new relationship to the public when the couple appeared together in the music video for "Stuck With U," her single with Justin Bieber.

After announcing their engagement last December, Grande and Gomez tied the knot the following May, in an intimate ceremony at home in Montecito, California. "Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there," an insider told People. "It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."

Grande chose an elegant Vera Wang Haute gown for the occasion, while Gomez wore a Tom Ford suit (revisit the photos over at Vogue.) Speaking to People, Grande's representative said, "It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

