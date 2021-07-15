Today's Top Stories
Gillian Anderson, Icon, Explained Why She Stopped Wearing Bras

By Emily Dixon
london, england february 02 gillian anderson attends the ee british academy film awards 2020 at royal albert hall on february 02, 2020 in london, england photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • Gillian Anderson said she's bid farewell to bras in an Instagram Q&A with fans Tuesday.
  • "I don't wear a bra anymore. I don't wear a bra. I can't wear a bra," she said.
  • "I'm sorry, but I don't care if I reach my belly button, my breasts reach my belly button. I'm not wearing a bra anymore. It's just too fucking uncomfortable," Anderson continued.
  • The X Files icon also shared her daily ensemble of choice, in and out of lockdown: "Comfortable black track pants and a black matching hoodie. Every day, if I could."

    If you're a bra wearer who found respite from the tyranny of the underwire during lockdown—and dreads the prospect of returning to daily underwear-induced discomfort as things begin to open up—you might look to the iconic Gillian Anderson for inspiration. The X Files legend spoke to fans on Instagram Live Tuesday, revealing she's renounced bras altogether.

    Asked about her preferred lockdown ensemble, Anderson responded, "I don't wear a bra anymore. I don't wear a bra. I can't wear a bra. I can't, no. I can't." She continued, "I'm sorry, but I don't care if I reach my belly button, my breasts reach my belly button. I'm not wearing a bra anymore. It's just too fucking uncomfortable."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Anderson, who was recently nominated for an Emmy for her role as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, revealed her outfit of choice, in and out of lockdown, is "probably the same." And comfort is key: Anderson said she'd wear "comfortable black track pants and a black matching hoodie. Every day, if I could." Sounds good to me!

