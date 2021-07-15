Gillian Anderson said she's bid farewell to bras in an Instagram Q&A with fans Tuesday.

If you're a bra wearer who found respite from the tyranny of the underwire during lockdown—and dreads the prospect of returning to daily underwear-induced discomfort as things begin to open up—you might look to the iconic Gillian Anderson for inspiration. The X Files legend spoke to fans on Instagram Live Tuesday, revealing she's renounced bras altogether.

Asked about her preferred lockdown ensemble, Anderson responded, "I don't wear a bra anymore. I don't wear a bra. I can't wear a bra. I can't, no. I can't." She continued, "I'm sorry, but I don't care if I reach my belly button, my breasts reach my belly button. I'm not wearing a bra anymore. It's just too fucking uncomfortable."

Anderson, who was recently nominated for an Emmy for her role as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, revealed her outfit of choice, in and out of lockdown, is "probably the same." And comfort is key: Anderson said she'd wear "comfortable black track pants and a black matching hoodie. Every day, if I could." Sounds good to me!

