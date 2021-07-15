Today's Top Stories
Jason Sudeikis Opened Up About His Breakup With Olivia Wilde

By Emily Dixon
santa monica, ca january 12 olivia wilde and jason sudeikis during the arrivals for the 25th annual critics choice awards at barker hangar on january 12, 2020 in santa monica, ca photo by david crottypatrick mcmullan via getty images
David CrottyGetty Images
  • Jason Sudeikis addressed his split from Olivia Wilde in a new cover interview for GQ.
  • "I'll have a better understanding of why in a year," Sudeikis told the magazine, "and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."
  • "That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about," he added.

    In his new GQ cover interview, Jason Sudeikis opened up about his split from Olivia Wilde. The former couple, who announced their engagement in 2013 and share children Otis and Daisy, separated in November 2020, Sudeikis said. Wilde is now reportedly dating Harry Styles, while Sudeikis is rumored to be dating Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell.

    Sudeikis told GQ he still didn't fully understand what precipitated the end of his relationship with Wilde. "I'll have a better understanding of why in a year," he told the magazine, "and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."

    The breakup, he said, was "an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about." Sudeikis continued, "You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it."

    Sudeikis also addressed the tie-dye hoodie he wore to the remotely held Golden Globes in February, which promptly went viral. "I wore that hoodie because I didn't wanna fucking wear the fucking top half of a Tom Ford suit," he said. "I love Tom Ford suits. But it felt weird as shit."

    "I was neither high nor heartbroken," he added, saying he just didn't want to wear the suit Tom Ford had sent over for the remote ceremony. "So yeah, off it came and it was like, 'This is how I feel. I believe in moving forward.'"

