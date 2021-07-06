Today's Top Stories
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Were Photographed Making Out on a Yacht

By Emily Dixon



    If you're wondering how things are going between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, allow me to inform you that the couple were photographed making out, cuddling, reading together, and all round having a pretty lovely time aboard a yacht off the coast of Monte Argentario in Italy (see the photos over at Page Six). Which should answer your question!

    Wilde wore an extremely cute navy high-waisted bikini for the excursion, with Styles corresponding in a blue jacket and baseball cap, along with black Nike shorts. The couple, who were first linked back in January, drank wine and took a dip together during their day at sea.

    
    

    Wilde reportedly met Styles while directing him in her upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling, in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh. News of their relationship first hit the internet in January, when the couple attended Styles' agent's wedding together and were photographed holding hands. They recently shared a trip to London together, with Wilde staying at Styles' U.K. home.

    According to Us Weekly, the couple managed to keep their relationship quiet in the early days, even while working together on Don't Worry Darling. "Olivia and Harry were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge," an insider told the magazine. Their romance, a source said, seemed inevitable from day one. "Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set," the source shared. "It was only a matter of time before they got together."

