Sophie Turner wore a pair of bright red, star-studded cowboy boots in a new Instagram photo.

Turner paired her boots with a vintage Lenny Kravitz T-shirt and a black mini skirt.

The red boots match her newly-dyed red hair!

Looks like Sophie Turner's enjoying all things scarlet at the moment: A month after dyeing her blonde hair back to Sansa Stark red, the actor posed in a pair of extremely covetable cherry red cowboy boots, in a new photo shared on Instagram Sunday.

In the snap, Turner poses outdoors against a mural reading "Northside Tavern 420," wearing a vintage Lenny Kravitz T-shirt, a black mini skirt, and said bright red boots, studded all over with stars. She wears her red hair—which looks an almost purple red in the photo, though that might just be a trick of the light—in a high braided ponytail, accessorizing with black sunglasses and a black bag.



Back in April, Turner spoke to Vogue about her renewed love for dressing up, after a year spent largely in lockdown (and the arrival of new baby Willa). "I’m excited about embracing fashion again; I’ve been dressing up for myself," she said. "It’s actually really annoying though, because just as I’ve had a baby, everyone all of a sudden wants to wear low-rise jeans. It’s kind of offensive!

"Because I’m a mom, I’m desperate to be cool now. So I’m trying to go with baggy tops and baggy jeans," she said. "I’m definitely excited to be putting my heels on, and doing my hair and makeup."

Turner and husband Joe Jonas have overlapping wardrobes, she told Vogue, particularly when it comes to T-shirts—so you might see Jonas in Turner's aforementioned Lenny Kravitz tee. "The hardest thing in my life is organizing the washing, because I have no idea whose is whose," she said. "We buy and wear the exact same things. We’re always swapping clothes, especially vintage tees."

