Today's Top Stories
1
We Need to See Parents Having Abortions on TV
2
The LGBTQ+ Authors We Can't Stop Reading
3
24 Hours with Beauty Icon Violette
4
How to Dress for All Those Rescheduled Weddings
5
The Very Best Rom-Coms of All Time, Ranked

Sophie Turner Wore the Coolest Cherry Red Cowboy Boots

By Emily Dixon
hollywood, california june 04 sophie turner attends the premiere of 20th century foxs dark phoenix at tcl chinese theatre on june 04, 2019 in hollywood, california photo by axellebauer griffinfilmmagic
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
  • Sophie Turner wore a pair of bright red, star-studded cowboy boots in a new Instagram photo.
  • Turner paired her boots with a vintage Lenny Kravitz T-shirt and a black mini skirt.
  • The red boots match her newly-dyed red hair!

    Looks like Sophie Turner's enjoying all things scarlet at the moment: A month after dyeing her blonde hair back to Sansa Stark red, the actor posed in a pair of extremely covetable cherry red cowboy boots, in a new photo shared on Instagram Sunday.

    In the snap, Turner poses outdoors against a mural reading "Northside Tavern 420," wearing a vintage Lenny Kravitz T-shirt, a black mini skirt, and said bright red boots, studded all over with stars. She wears her red hair—which looks an almost purple red in the photo, though that might just be a trick of the light—in a high braided ponytail, accessorizing with black sunglasses and a black bag.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Back in April, Turner spoke to Vogue about her renewed love for dressing up, after a year spent largely in lockdown (and the arrival of new baby Willa). "I’m excited about embracing fashion again; I’ve been dressing up for myself," she said. "It’s actually really annoying though, because just as I’ve had a baby, everyone all of a sudden wants to wear low-rise jeans. It’s kind of offensive!

    "Because I’m a mom, I’m desperate to be cool now. So I’m trying to go with baggy tops and baggy jeans," she said. "I’m definitely excited to be putting my heels on, and doing my hair and makeup."

    Turner and husband Joe Jonas have overlapping wardrobes, she told Vogue, particularly when it comes to T-shirts—so you might see Jonas in Turner's aforementioned Lenny Kravitz tee. "The hardest thing in my life is organizing the washing, because I have no idea whose is whose," she said. "We buy and wear the exact same things. We’re always swapping clothes, especially vintage tees."

    Related Stories
    Sophie Turner Shared a Sweet Unseen Pregnancy Snap
    Sophie Posted a Photo Dump of Paris Pics on IG
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Jennifer Lopez Shared the Cutest Selfie With Emme
    Beatrice's Husband Shares an Anniversary Tribute
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Shailene Woodley Talks "Debilitating" Health Issue
    For Prince George Turning 8 Is a Fashion Milestone
    Queen & Philip Made a Pact Not to Mourn Too Long
    Diana Was Traumatized by Something Charles Said
    Charlotte Will Miss George at Boarding School
    Britney Spears Called Out Her Dad and Sister on IG
    Harry & Meghan Want Queen at Lili's Christening
    Blake Lively Calls out Paparazzi Stalking Her Kids