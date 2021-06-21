Sophie Turner posted an unseen photo from her pregnancy to celebrate Father's Day Sunday.

In the sweet snap, Turner's dad, Andrew Turner, rests his hand on her pregnant stomach.

"Happy Father's Day to own daddy!!! I love you," she captioned the post on her Instagram Story.

To celebrate Father's Day Sunday, Sophie Turner shared a series of photos of the dads in her life: husband Joe Jonas, father of her daughter Willa; her own dad Andrew Turner; and Kevin Jonas Sr., her father-in-law. While fans have delighted over a snap of Joe in full dad gear—including a fanny pack, jorts, and sandals, with a beer and a grill spatula in hand—you might just have missed the sweet, formerly unseen photo from Sophie's pregnancy that she shared to her Instagram Story.

After celebrating her husband, Sophie sent Father's Day wishes to her dad Andrew, posting a photo from her pregnancy with Willa. In the adorable snap, Andrew smiles as he rests a hand on Sophie's pregnant stomach, possibly feeling for a kick. "And happy Father's Day to own daddy!!! I love you," Sophie captioned the post.

@sophiet Instagram

Back to Sophie's tribute to Joe, which has already accrued over a million likes. In the snap, Joe poses in an American flag shirt (with matching baseball cap and fanny pack), long denim shorts, sensible sandals, and black sunglasses, wielding a grill spatula in one hand and a beer in the other. Beside him, a pair of New Balances sit in a cooler.

"Happy Father’s Day to the ultimate dad and all the dads out there," Sophie captioned the post. "Grab that cooler, pick up your spatula, strap on those sandals and get to grillin’. Joe you are the best baby daddy, It’s my greatest joy to watch." Behold:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io