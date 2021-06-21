Today's Top Stories
Sophie Turner Shared a Sweet Unseen Photo From Her Pregnancy

By Emily Dixon
deauville, france september 07 editors note image was processed with digital filters sophie turner arrives the heavy screening during the 45th deauville american film festival on september 07, 2019 in deauville, france photo by francois g durandgetty images
Francois G. DurandGetty Images

    To celebrate Father's Day Sunday, Sophie Turner shared a series of photos of the dads in her life: husband Joe Jonas, father of her daughter Willa; her own dad Andrew Turner; and Kevin Jonas Sr., her father-in-law. While fans have delighted over a snap of Joe in full dad gear—including a fanny pack, jorts, and sandals, with a beer and a grill spatula in hand—you might just have missed the sweet, formerly unseen photo from Sophie's pregnancy that she shared to her Instagram Story.

    After celebrating her husband, Sophie sent Father's Day wishes to her dad Andrew, posting a photo from her pregnancy with Willa. In the adorable snap, Andrew smiles as he rests a hand on Sophie's pregnant stomach, possibly feeling for a kick. "And happy Father's Day to own daddy!!! I love you," Sophie captioned the post.

    sophie turner pregnancy photo instagram
    @sophietInstagram

    Back to Sophie's tribute to Joe, which has already accrued over a million likes. In the snap, Joe poses in an American flag shirt (with matching baseball cap and fanny pack), long denim shorts, sensible sandals, and black sunglasses, wielding a grill spatula in one hand and a beer in the other. Beside him, a pair of New Balances sit in a cooler.

    "Happy Father’s Day to the ultimate dad and all the dads out there," Sophie captioned the post. "Grab that cooler, pick up your spatula, strap on those sandals and get to grillin’. Joe you are the best baby daddy, It’s my greatest joy to watch." Behold:

