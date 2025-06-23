Kendall Jenner Gives The Row's $4,500 Marlo Tote a Country Girl Kick, With Cowboy Boots and High-Rise Jeans

In March of 2024, Beyoncé released her chart-topping Cowboy Carter album, inspiring the mainstream fashion industry to pledge allegiance to her country-core aesthetic. And though the tour is now concluding (and Bey herself is slowly switching to Act III's rumored rock-and-roll aesthetic) cowboy boots, bolo ties, and bandanas aren't going anywhere.

A known member of the Bey Hive herself, Kendall Jenner is, likewise, standing firmly in her Western era. On June 21, she took cues from the pop star, while running errands in California's Woodland Hills. Instead of her signature The Row flip-flops, Jenner slipped on a pair of chestnut brown cowboy boots. The shoes featured the traditional snip-toe silhouette, with paisley contrast stitching down the shafts.

On stage, Beyoncé typically sports boots with two-inch heels (or higher), but Jenner chose the shorter block-style heels that are standard in the rodeo community. To ensure her horseback ride-ready shoes kept the focus, the supermodel pulled them on over her light-wash, high-rise jeans. She accessorized with a matching brown leather belt, but opted out of the conventional statement buckle.

Kendall Jenner goes full country girl in light-wash jeans and brown cowboy boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On top, Jenner urbanized her authentic cowgirl 'fit with a white, ribbed tank top. She continued that energy, choosing The Row's Marlo Tote as her purse of the day. The "fits everything" handbag was first introduced to Jenner's rotation last March, replacing its older sister, the Margaux. The structured style spotlights a similar shape, but featured dual gusseted side panels to differentiate it from the Margaux.

The Row Marlo 17 Bag in Leather $4,500 at The Row

Since her aesthetic leans more classic than country, Jenner hasn't been seen sporting cowboy boots for several years. The closest she's come are the black leather Ann Demeulemeester riding boots she wore in Aspen, Colorado last January.

She embraced the city's après-ski aura in knee-high boots and a fur hat. Jenner pursued the equestrian theme, adding matching black leggings and a vintage Alaïa wrap coat circa 1991. Once again, her complementary carry-all hailed from The Row.

In Jan. 2025, Kendall Jenner is spotted in Aspen wearing riding boots, leggings, and a vintage Alaïa coat. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Judging by Jenner's latest look, her horse girl persona seems to have taken an anti-equestrian turn. Perhaps she'll up the ante with a 10-gallon hat next.

