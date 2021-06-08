Sophie Turner is a redhead again!

Turner was spotted at a baseball game sporting newly dyed red hair, while she later posted a snap of her transformation on Instagram.

The Game of Thrones alum likely dyed her hair for a new TV role in The Staircase.

As a ginger myself, Sophie Turner was always one of my favorite honorary members of our most esteemed club, so it is with great joy that I welcome her back into the fold! Turner and husband Joe Jonas were spotted at the Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game at Truist Park, Atlanta on Sunday, as Just Jared reports—and Turner's hair, which she's worn blonde since the end of Game of Thrones, was back to Sansa Stark red. Yes, I'm profoundly biased, but she certainly makes a gorgeous redhead!

Turner subsequently shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, offering a second glimpse at her return to red. (Alas, the extremely covetable Olivia Rodrigo merch she's wearing is sold out.) Welcome back, Sophie! Doesn't it feel great to be ginger?

@sophiet Instagram

According to Elle, Turner most likely dyed her hair for an upcoming role: Margaret Ratliff, adopted daughter of accused murderer Michael Peterson, in HBO true crime drama The Staircase. Colin Firth will play Peterson, Deadline reports, while Toni Collette will play his wife, Kathleen. Michael was charged with murdering Kathleen after she was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in 2001; the case raised new questions about the death of Peterson family friend Elizabeth Ratliff, Margaret's mother, who was also found dead at the bottom of a staircase in 1985.

The Staircase is based on the 2004 documentary series of the same name, which you should absolutely watch if you've yet to do so (or maybe don't, if you're particularly averse to spoilers). The upcoming dramatization, from The Devil All the Time's Antonio Campos and American Crime Story's Maggie Cohn, boasts an illustrious cast: Alongside Turner, Firth, and Collette, Rosemarie DeWitt will star as Candace Zamperini, Kathleen Peterson's sister, Parker Posey will play assistant district attorney and prosecutor Freda Black, while Juliette Binoche's character is, mysteriously, "being kept under wraps." And I will play Overly Invested Viewer No. 18247357!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

