Jennifer Lopez Shared an Adorable Selfie With Daughter Emme

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california january 19 jennifer lopez attends 26th annual screen actors guild awards at the shrine auditorium on january 19, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by leon bennettgetty images
Leon BennettGetty Images

    Ready for some more sweet J.Lo content? Lopez shared a cute, sun-drenched selfie with her daughter, 13-year-old Emme, on Instagram over the weekend, adding the caption, "#WeekendVibes with my coconut." Lopez shares Emme and twin brother Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

    Emme and Max entered their teenage years back in February, with their mom marking the occasion with a moving tribute on Instagram. "My beautiful babies are teenagers today!!" she wrote. "OMG!! I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm. Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil’ coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love. It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since..."

    "I’m feeling so many emotions this morning...so very emotional today... so proud and happy and heartbroken that I can’t freeze time," Lopez continued. "To my two caring, sensitive and special souls...who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways...your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever..."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Emme and Max, by the way, are reportedly bonding with Ben Affleck, who Lopez reunited with earlier this year. The twins "are slowly getting to know Ben," an insider told People.

    "Everything seems to be running smoothly," the insider continued. "It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time." Adorable!

