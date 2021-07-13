Today's Top Stories
Ben Affleck Took Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme on a Day Out With His Kids

By Emily Dixon
ben affleck and jennifer lopez during gigli california premiere at mann national in westwood, california, united states photo by jeff kravitzfilmmagic
Jeff KravitzGetty Images

    Well, this is adorable: Ben Affleck was spotted on a day out Sunday with two of his children, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel, as well as Jennifer Lopez's daughter, 13-year-old Emme. As People reports, the group enjoyed a trip to Universal CityWalk in Universal City, California. Lopez herself, her 13-year-old son Max, and Affleck's oldest child, 15-year-old Violet, weren't present for the latest outing.

    Earlier this month, Lopez, Affleck, Emme, Max, and Samuel spent the day at Hollywood's Universal Studios, People notes. And back in June, Affleck joined Lopez, her sister Lynda Lopez, Emme, and Max for a family dinner. Which all suggests Bennifer's families are developing a pretty great bond!

    A source said as much to People last month, sharing that Max and Emme, who Lopez shares with ex Marc Anthony, "are slowly getting to know Ben." The insider added, "Everything seems to be running smoothly. It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time."

    And another insider shared a similar sentiment with Entertainment Tonight, revealing, "J.Lo and Ben's families are getting along great." What's more, Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner (mom of Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel), "can tell he is happy" with Lopez.

    Lopez, too, is pretty thrilled about her rekindled relationship with Affleck, the insider said. "He is so laid-back and chill and he makes her laugh nonstop. He is caring, sweet and supportive of her, but not competitive with her when it comes to their careers and fame." Cute!

