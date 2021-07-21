Britney Spears said she hasn't "said all [she] needed to say" in a new Instagram post Tuesday, amid her legal battle over her conservatorship.

"I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!!" she wrote.

"I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here," Spears concluded.

Britney Spears said she hasn't yet "said all [she] needed to say" in an Instagram post Tuesday, as her legal battle continues over the conservatorship that has controlled her life for 13 years. In recent court hearings, Spears said her conservators had prevented her from having her IUD removed, forced her to perform, and compelled her to take psychiatric medication against her will. She asked for her father, Jamie Spears, to be removed as a conservator, calling for him to be charged with "conservatorship abuse."

Addressing a now-deleted Instagram post, Spears wrote, "So I said 'life goes on' in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done !!!!! In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!!"

"I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here," Spears concluded.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In a previous Instagram post, Spears called out her father Jamie and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn. "Look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think," she told her followers. She added, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!"

Last week, Spears said in a court hearing, "I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse." Speaking over the phone, she continued, "I was always extremely scared of my dad."

In the same hearing, Judge Brenda Penny granted Spears the ability to choose her own lawyer, after her previous court-appointed representative, Samuel Ingham, resigned earlier this month. Her new attorney, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, told reporters Monday, "My firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io