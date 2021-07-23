Margot Robbie once shared a room with a life-size cardboard cutout of John Cena, she revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Robbie said she had a boyfriend in her late teens and early 20s who was obsessed with the WWE co-star—so much so that he had a cutout of Cena in his room.

"So I slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard cutout of John Cena in the room," Robbie said.

Can you imagine anything more jarring than sleeping next to a life-size cardboard cutout of a person for two years, then subsequently meeting said person in real life? Well, that was Margot Robbie's experience, after working with John Cena on The Suicide Squad. Both appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week—and Robbie revealed her very funny early encounter with (cardboard) Cena.

"I watched WWE when I was growing up. When I was a kid, I loved The Undertaker," Robbie told guest host Anthony Anderson. "And then obviously when I was a teenager, I kind of stopped watching. But then, as a late teen, early 20s, I had a boyfriend who was obsessed with John Cena. So much so that he dressed as John Cena for his 21st birthday and had a cardboard cutout of John Cena in his bedroom."

"So I slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard cutout of John Cena in the room," she said, recalling being frequently startled by the cutout in the middle of the night. "And then I was like, 'Oh, it's just John Cena, it's OK.'"

Robbie initially resolved not to tell Cena about the cutout when they met to film The Suicide Squad. "That would be a weird way to start our working relationship and friendship," she explained. But said resolution didn't last: "Five seconds into meeting him I was like, 'I used to sleep in a room with a life-size cutout of you.'"

Thankfully, Cena reacted well. "Now I know there's very little to weird out this guy," Robbie shared. What's more, Cena's now returning the gesture, with Anderson gifting him a cutout of Robbie as Harley Quinn. Life-size cardboard cutouts all round!



