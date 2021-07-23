Kate Winslet shared her favorite red carpet dress of all time in a new interview with People.

Winslet wore an emerald green Givenchy gown, designed by Alexander McQueen, to the 1998 Oscars.

"It was like embroidered sculpture," she said. "I have to be honest, the dress was not entirely comfortable to wear. Or sit down in. But it was worth it because he had made it."

After over two decades in the spotlight, Winslet said she's less willing to sacrifice comfort for her red carpet looks. "I always just hope I can keep myself calm and feel comfortable actually and that my feet don't hurt or I'm not on my period," she said.

Jim Smeal Getty Images

In an interview with the Guardian earlier this year, Winslet reflected on being launched into international fame by Titanic—and the "straight-up cruel" treatment she subsequently received in the media. "In my 20s, people would talk about my weight a lot. And I would be called to comment on my physical self. Well, then I got this label of being ballsy and outspoken. No, I was just defending myself," she said.

"It was almost laughable how shocking, how critical, how straight-up cruel tabloid journalists were to me. I was still figuring out who the hell I bloody well was!" Winslet continued, reflecting on re-reading old articles written about her. "They would comment on my size, they’d estimate what I weighed, they’d print the supposed diet I was on. It was critical and horrible and so upsetting to read."

"But it also made me feel so…so moved," she finished. "By how different it is now."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

