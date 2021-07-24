Naomi Osaka Lit the Olympic Cauldron at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

During the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Friday, tennis star Naomi Osaka made a surprise appearance to light the Olympic cauldron.

The 23-year-old, four-time grand slam champion was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Haitian-American father and is competing in the Olympics for the first time this year.

"Undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life," Osaka wrote on Instagram of the honor. "I have no words to describe the feelings I have right now but I do know I am currently filled with gratefulness and thankfulness."

While her appearance at the end of the opening ceremony was a surprise, some did catch a major hint that Osaka might be participating in the cauldron-lighting ceremony when, earlier on Friday, Olympic organizers requested to have her opening match pushed back from Saturday to Sunday, according to CNN.

On Friday, Osaka took to Instagram to share what the honor meant to her. "Undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life," she captioned a series of photos commemorating the moment. "I have no words to describe the feelings I have right now but I do know I am currently filled with gratefulness and thankfulness ❤️ love you guys thank you."

In a followup post featuring video of her lighting the cauldron, Osaka wrote, "still trying to wrap my head around what just happened, crazy."

