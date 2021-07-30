Recently, reports have been circulating that Prince William and Kate Middleton planned to send Prince George, who just turned eight, to boarding school in the fall.

A royal source told Us Weekly that Will and Kate actually think eight is a little young to starting boarding school, but that they are open to sending George away to school in the future, if that's what he wants.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are staying open-minded about Prince George's educational future.

Recently, reports have suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge planned to send George to a boarding school in the Berkshire area for the next school year, as opposed to continuing on at St Thomas’ Battersea in London, which he currently attends along with his sister, Princess Charlotte. Supposed evidence of the change included reports that the couple had been looking at both schools and homes around Berkshire and the fact that George just turned eight—the same age William was when he began boarding school.

Now, however, a royal source says those reports aren't accurate—at least not for now.

"Kate and William are open to sending George to boarding school in the future and have already checked out a few, but they feel eight is a little young and want to wait until he’s slightly older," the insider told Us Weekly.

Even though Will and Kate are "open" to the idea of sending George to boarding school eventually, they're not set on the idea by any means. Ultimately, it sounds like the decision will be George's to make.

"George going to school is a decision the Cambridges will make as a family," the source added. "They’d never force George to go unless he wants to and they feel it’s right."

Both Will and Kate went to boarding school and have shared stories about their experiences with George, who reportedly thinks going away to school sounds "super fun" and is "keen" on the idea.

For now, however, the source says George is "settled at St Thomas’ Battersea and has lots of friends there," where he is "one of the most popular boys in the class."

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

