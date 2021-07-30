Today's Top Stories
1
What Makes an Olympic Moment?
2
The Anti-Choice Endgame: Power And Control
3
Nordstrom's 2021 Anniversary Sale Is the Best Yet
4
Give Domestic Workers the Protections They Deserve
5
The Absolute Best Red Lipsticks on Earth

Prince William and Kate Middleton Will "Never Force" Prince George to Go to Boarding School, a Source Says

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, england july 11 catherine, duchess of cambridge, prince george of cambridge and prince william, duke of cambridge and president of the football association applaud during the uefa euro 2020 championship final between italy and england at wembley stadium on july 11, 2021 in london, england photo by eddie keogh the fathe fa via getty images
Eddie Keogh - The FAGetty Images
    • A royal source told Us Weekly that Will and Kate actually think eight is a little young to starting boarding school, but that they are open to sending George away to school in the future, if that's what he wants.
      • "George going to school is a decision the Cambridges will make as a family," the source said. "They’d never force George to go unless he wants to and they feel it’s right."

        Prince William and Kate Middleton are staying open-minded about Prince George's educational future.

        Recently, reports have suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge planned to send George to a boarding school in the Berkshire area for the next school year, as opposed to continuing on at St Thomas’ Battersea in London, which he currently attends along with his sister, Princess Charlotte. Supposed evidence of the change included reports that the couple had been looking at both schools and homes around Berkshire and the fact that George just turned eight—the same age William was when he began boarding school.

        Now, however, a royal source says those reports aren't accurate—at least not for now.

        "Kate and William are open to sending George to boarding school in the future and have already checked out a few, but they feel eight is a little young and want to wait until he’s slightly older," the insider told Us Weekly.

        Even though Will and Kate are "open" to the idea of sending George to boarding school eventually, they're not set on the idea by any means. Ultimately, it sounds like the decision will be George's to make.

        "George going to school is a decision the Cambridges will make as a family," the source added. "They’d never force George to go unless he wants to and they feel it’s right."

        Both Will and Kate went to boarding school and have shared stories about their experiences with George, who reportedly thinks going away to school sounds "super fun" and is "keen" on the idea.

        For now, however, the source says George is "settled at St Thomas’ Battersea and has lots of friends there," where he is "one of the most popular boys in the class."

        Related Stories
        Will & Kate's Modern Approach to Raising George
        Diana Would Have Written a Memoir Too, Friend Says
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        A Slice of Diana's Actual Wedding Cake Is For Sale
        This Old Video of the Queen Saying "Nah" Is LOL
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Diana Had a Secret Message on Her Wedding Shoes
        Will's Friends Made "Jibes" About Kate's Mom
        William Will Suffer "Worst" from Harry's Memoir
        Harry's Friends Don't Want to Be in His Memoir
        Will & Kate's Modern Approach to Raising George
        Why Harry's Memoir Release Date Has Upset People
        The Royals Are Worried About Prince Harry's Memoir
        Harry Is Putting the Queen in a Difficult Position