Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan and Harry Reveal Their Daughter's Name
2
The Best Bollywood Movies Ever
3
24 Hours with Kate Winslet
4
Trolls Thought I Was Anthony Weiner’s Mistress
5
How to Afford Your Post-Pandemic Getaway

Princess Charlotte and Lilibet Diana's Names Have a Lot in Common

By Kayleigh Roberts
windsor, united kingdom october 12 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time princess charlotte of cambridge attends the wedding of princess eugenie of york and jack brooksbank at st georges chapel on october 12, 2018 in windsor, england photo by poolmax mumbygetty images
Pool/Max MumbyGetty Images
    • The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana, was born on Friday, June 4, and named in honor of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her late grandmother, Princess Diana.
      • Lilibet's cousin, Princess Charlotte—whose full name is Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana Mountbatten-Windsor—was also named in honor of the Queen and Princess Diana.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially welcomed their second child.

        On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana, was born on Friday, June 4. The youngest royal's name is a tribute to two of the most iconic women in the royal family, Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana. Harry and Meghan explained the inspiration behind their daughter's name in her birth announcement.

        "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," the Sussexes' announcement explained. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

        Lili's name also happens to have a lot in common with another important female member of the royal family—her cousin, Princess Charlotte.

        Prince William and Kate Middleton's six-year-old daughter's full name is Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. While her first name is an homage to her grandfather, Prince Charles, Charlotte's middle names—Elizabeth and Diana—pay tribute to the same women who are Lilibet's namesakes.

        On Sunday afternoon, Charlotte's parents sent their congratulations to the Sussex family on Instagram.

        "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote, along with a black and white photo of the Sussex family. "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        Related Stories
        Look Inside Meghan's Upcoming Book, 'The Bench'
        William Is Concerned About Harry's Truth Bombs
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Harry Was Left to Suffer After Diana's Death
        How Queen Elizabeth II Got the Nickname Lilibet
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Royal Family Reacts to Sussex Birth Announcement
        The Meaning Behind the Royal Family Member's Names
        Your Guide to the Current Royal Line of Succession
        Meghan and Harry Reveal Their Daughter's Name
        Where Is Lilibet In the Royal Line of Succession?
        Meghan Markle Has Given Birth to Her Second Child
        Look Inside Meghan's Upcoming Book, 'The Bench'
        Buckingham Palace Had Racist Hiring Practices